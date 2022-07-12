Four County, a well known behavioral health provider in North Central Indiana, announced recently that the company’s name will be changing to 4C Health.
The name change will also come with a change in logo and tagline, according to a news release from the organization.
“The rebranding reflects the goals of the company for the future and the changing terrain of behavioral health toward integration,” the release said.
Four County was initially named to reflect the four Indiana counties it is designated to serve as a community mental health center: Cass, Miami, Fulton, and Pulaski.
Carrie Cadwell, CEO and president, said in the release that since 2015, the organization has grown to serve14 rural Indiana counties, making it “time to start looking at developing a bridge from our history to our current state and ultimately to our future.”
“The change to 4C Health is reflective of the next evolution to ensure we continue to be here for all of our rural communities and move with the changing federal and state landscape for behavioral health,” Cadwell said.
Keith Kolb, Four County Board President, noted the organization’s “long history of providing mental health services” to the rural area.
“The evolution of mental health has evolved rapidly over the last 5 years and your provider has evolved with it,” he said in the release. “Our new name and logo are meant to recognize our history and focus on our future as your community mental health provider. The 4C Health organization looks forward to providing high quality and readily available services and responding to the changing needs of our community.”
“We have referred to Four County as 4C for a very long time, now when we talk about ‘4C’ we will bring to mind the promise of Care that is Compassionate, Collaborative, and Competent,” said Cadwell, “The name and tagline will reflect appreciation for our history, who we are today, and where we are headed in whole person health for those impacted by mental health concerns. I knew we got it right when our board unanimously approved the change.”
Details on the effective date of implementation will be forthcoming.
