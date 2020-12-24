Have you spent endless hours seeking Christmas gifts for your Numero Uno?
Many of us have searched stores. Searched online. Dug through photos, files, and websites for unique gifts that say, “I love you.”
Right, guys?
Surely, we all have been inspired by “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” Mr. True Love went all out to find presents for his sweetheart.
Still — five gold rings notwithstanding — romantic zeal does not always translate to gift-giving know-how.
Take, for example, the partridge in a pear tree. Even if caged, birds leave their calling cards on nearby walls, generating more scrubbing than snuggling together by the fire.
Our first Christmas together, my true love gave me gloves. Hairy-looking, mottled red and gray gloves, the like of which I had not seen before, nor have since.
Later, I learned that his mother, terrified her 17-year-old was hurrying into something serious, had suggested a nice pair of gloves.
He should have asked her help in choosing them.
My future husband’s gift-giving impairment did not surprise me, though, because my father was the world’s worst Christmas shopper. First, the oh-is-something-happening-tomorrow? thought never occurred to him until 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. Second, penny-pinching Dad knew zero about what Mom liked.
Around age 10, I first noticed their annual holiday conflict.
Mom opened Dad’s gift: a blue cotton eyelet dress, perfect for running through daisies.
“Pretty!” I cheered. “Just like the ones the eighth-graders wear!”
Mom grated, “I’m not in eighth grade.”
True. Most eighth-graders didn’t have five children. And even I could see the dress was four sizes too small.
No running through daisies for Mom that Christmas.
The following year, Dad bought her a more practical gift. A slip the size of your average city bus.
Give Dad credit. It took him only 25 years to welcome his daughters’ help in picking her Christmas gift.
Give my husband credit. It took him much less time to learn. Now he is so good, I have encouraged him to teach gift-giving lessons to clueless spouses.
He could help the guy who teased his girlfriend throughout one holiday season, insisting he would give her an iron.
She responded with cute giggles.
Continuing the joke, he purchased a super-cheap iron, gave it away, and wrapped a romantic gift in the box that had contained the iron.
She unwrapped it in front of family and friends.
No cute giggles.
He spent the rest of Christmas trying to persuade her to open. The. Box.
Thankfully, he did not also give her a “fun” poison ring recommended for mystery lovers. Instead of filling its compartment with harmless salt, she might have knocked him off during their New Year’s Eve toast.
Thankfully, Dad never gave Mom one, either. Otherwise, their marriage might not have lasted 65 years.
Another guy, instead of buying his wife a new car, tied a huge bow, à la the Lexus TV commercial, on her aging vehicle.
His gift-giving expertise might have rivaled that of the woman who presented her traveling husband with socks for each day of the week — all polka-dotted with her portrait.
Speaking of socks, it is only fair to relate an incident when my own gift-giving talents seemed to fall short. After weeks of trying to find an original, interesting present, I gave up and purchased three pairs of bicycling socks.
Hubby loved those socks. He still praises them to the skies.
Still trying, as a journalist, to be fair, I press him anew. “What Christmas gift for you did I totally blow?”
Hubby shrugs. “None that I remember.”
None? In a relationship that has spanned almost five decades?
I throw my arms around him. “You’re so forgiving!”
“Forgetting is probably the word.”
“At our age, same difference.” I hug him again.
During the Christmas season, I often lie awake, pondering how to please everyone. Did I buy the teens’ gift cards from stores that will ruin their reputations for life? Are the in-laws allergic to the color blue? Do the little ones’ toys contain kryptonite?
Hubby’s forgiving/forgetting my Christmas miscues is the best present he could give me.
Are you listening, Mr. True Love? Keep it simple and sweet.
Skip the partridge in the pear tree and definitely, the four calling birds. You’ll scrub less and snuggle more.
