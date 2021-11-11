Like many native Hoosiers, I have been a fervent basketball fan since childhood.
As for football — for years, I understood zero about it. Even the ball was weird. Should it even bear that moniker, as it is not a ball? A football’s shape, according to the Scientific American, is a prolate spheroid.
Although using its correct name could inhibit cheerleaders. “Get that prolate spheroid!” presents quite a mouthful. Also, a time out might have to be called to reassure a stadium full of fans that nothing political is going on here.
Back to my personal view of football. Before I learned the rules, it appeared a game for Neanderthals. Also, why would a quarterback, pursued by a 350-pound lineman, allow himself to be caught? If one of those guys chased me, I would. Not. Stop. Not until I had reached Canada or safety, whichever came first.
Even celebrations appeared violent. Did teams keep statistics on how many players ended up on disabled lists after touchdowns? Surely, those chest bumps rearranged teammates’ internal organs. I still feel sorry for kickers who make field goals. Many come up to the linemen’s belly buttons and weigh about as much as their helmets. Yet, when they score three points, kickers are crunched by hugs that would make a grizzly whimper.
As for victory dances — did their mothers wonder where they learned those moves?
After my husband explained the game’s complicated strategies, though, I grew to enjoy watching it.
And morphed into a football hypocrite.
“Get him!” I yelled — despite on Sundays I had just heard sermons about loving, not clobbering my neighbor. “Make him eat the ball!”
Sometimes I emitted other pugnacious comments that, had my children made them, I would have blown a whistle and sent them into time-out — and not the football kind.
I also actively discouraged our son from participating in Pee Wee football. I need not have invested so much effort in propaganda, as he was not built for football. Still, I could not tolerate the possibility my baby would be crunched and creamed by middle school Neanderthals. So when we watched the Indianapolis Colts or Chicago Bears, I emphasized the price to be paid by those who dared play football.
“Oooh, look at that big guy chasing the quarterback,” I lamented. “Ouch, he hit him hard. I’ll bet that hurt.” Or, “Ack! By the time the game’s over, there will be nothing left of that receiver but a grease spot.”
Having repeated this with every play, or variations thereof, I felt satisfied I had done my parental duty.
Success! When he chose to participate in cross country, band, and the speech team, I breathed a sigh of relief. No one could end up in the emergency room by participating in speech.
I was wrong. At one meet, as my son helped unload information files needed for competition, a file box smacked his face. Having knocked out a front tooth, he ended up in an emergency room.
That incident made me doubly thankful he had not played football.
Having helped produce two darling grandsons — neither of whom are built for the grid — he and his wife have steered them toward other pursuits.
A third grandson, though, has adored football since forever and displayed an early talent for tackling. Even before he could walk, he cruised around furniture, waiting for opportunities to pounce on his older brother and sister. Giggling as he hurtled his chubby frame at them, he knocked his siblings flying.
“Mommy, make the baby stop hurting us!”
As this natural linebacker grew, my attempts to indoctrinate him fell on deaf ears. Now a middle schooler, he still loves football — especially defense. He can knock down infinite numbers of people, and instead of getting yelled at, reaps all kinds of praise.
Even from Grandma in the stands, who alternates covering her eyes with bellowing, “Get him! Cream him! Grab that prolate spheroid!” Whenever he tackles the enemy and makes him eat the football, I do a victory dance unmatched by any in the NFL.
And his mother — and my husband, who taught me all about football — wonder where I learned those moves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.