John Finney and Pamela Mundt were married at St. John Lutheran Church in Marion on October 14, 1972. The couple met through mutual friends. A family luncheon is being held to celebrate their 50th anniversary. Mr. Finney retired from trucking in 2000 and from Finney’s, Inc. in 2015. Mrs. Finney retired as postmaster of the LaFontaine Post Office in 2012. They have two children, Angie Benner and Brian (Jennifer) Finney. They have four grandchildren, Emily and Ariel Benner and Lexi and Courtney Finney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.