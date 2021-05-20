By the time some people start looking into senior living communities, it’s already too late.
Suite Living Senior Living Community marketing and admissions coordinator Cathy Garriott said it’s vital that people look into the options for assisted or independent living options available in a community because there are often waiting lists and unexpected issues, like when financing and health care come into play.
“It’s really important that people do start thinking about that even though it isn’t a thing you want to do. Most people don’t want to have to think about the possibility of finding a finial place they are going to live – or giving up your car and home. It’s not as fun as house shopping, but it’s shopping for your home so you need to look around and see what fits.”
Garriott says she always tells people to look before they need it and to do an assessment on what kind of services they might need or want as they grow older. Most communities allow people who rent independent-living condominiums to have first pick of an assisted-living apartment, which can be a plus since renting at a senior living community comes with perks, but Garriott said a lot of people end up remaining in their homes.
She said some people move into a community upon retirement because they enjoy the activities, comradery and benefits that come with the package like not having to cook or clean, but others choose to stay at home if they have family support.
“That varies and it has to do with your circumstances,” she said. “If people live close to family and they are able to stay at home, then I think they are fine and that they should stay home as long as they can. But not everyone has that, so it really does depend on your circumstances.”
One of the biggest benefits of moving into a senior living community, she says, is establishing yourself in a community while also having physical and emotional support.
“You form relationships, and so to me that’s a benefit. Also the help that you might need that you don’t have at home, the assistance,” Garriott said. “Most of our facilities have 24/7 nursing.”
Garriot said one of the biggest misconceptions she comes across is people thinking that Medicare of Medicaid will pay for them to stay in an assisted living facility. Although some income-based options exist, she said every facility is different and that Medicare and Medicaid doesn’t always pay for care, especially skilled nursing.
The senior living community network in Marion works together to help people find the right fit, she said. They may even make a referral to a facility that offers Medicaid waivers.
“(The waivers and collaboration) are a huge help even to us because people will come in and sometimes not be able to afford us,” she said.
Every community is unique, Garriot said, adding that Suite Living makes a point to offer new activities or services to make residents feel at home.
She said the Suite Living activities director has scheduled events all throughout the week that are catered toward everyone’s desires, but she said they have even gone out of their way to shuttle residents to certain places that they are familiar with.
Suite Living also has events where high school students join the community for a day. She said one of her favorite events is the annual cornhole tournament with Oak Hill High School students.
“They think they are going to come over here and beat us because they are young whippersnappers, but we usually always beat them because our residents play all the time,” she said with a laugh. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Educating yourself on different options is key, Garriott says, especially since you may end up in a situation where you need assistance.
When you find the right fit, it can come in handy down the road, especially since the main goal of planning is to feel comfortable. When you find the right facility, Garriott said it can turn into something special.
“It’s a community,” she said. “Everyone becomes like family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.