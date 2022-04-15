A LaFontaine man charged in connection with the 2018 beating death of a Summitville man in Miami County won’t go to trial until September.
Miami County Circuit Judge Tim Spahr, on Thursday, granted a motion for continuance in the trial filed earlier this month by Joshua Kean's attorney, Brent Dechert.
Kean, 27, is facing charges of murder, felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, obstruction, theft, and assisting a criminal connected to the death of Drake Smith.
His trial had been scheduled to begin on May 20.
Kean is the last of the three defendants charged in connection with Smith’s death.
A Miami County jury, in March, convicted Brittany Michelle Renae Morris of aiding, inducing or causing Smith’s murder.
That verdict made Morris the second person to be convicted for their part in the death of the 22-year-old Summitvile man whose body was found by mushroom hunters on May 19, 2018 on the Okie Pinokie trail.
Ethan Cain, of Marion, pleaded guilty last year to felony murder in connection with the death and has since been sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Dechert has also filed motions on Kean's behalf for a change of venue in the case, along with a motion for a test jury to determine prejudice from pre-trial publicity.
He told Spahr in Thursday’s hearing that he was concerned that publicity regarding the cases involving the other two defendants may make it difficult to put together a jury.
Spahr did not rule on the other motions Thursday and Dechert said he was contemplating a survey of 50 to 100 county residents to try and get a sense for how many may have seen coverage, before further pursuing them.
Spahr scheduled jury selection for the trial to begin on Sept. 16 and a hearing on the other matters for June 16.
