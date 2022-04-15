Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Windy with a steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 39F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with a steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 39F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.