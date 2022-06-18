‘Want to go to the Strawberry Festival with me?”
Why do husbands ask questions like that?
I waved Things We Gotta Do This Saturday, Volume One, at him.
“‘We?’” He snorted. “You mean, things I gotta do, right?”
I crossed my arms. “I can’t even find the garden for the weeds.”
“Ask the rabbits,” he said helpfully. “They know where it is.”
“The yard resembles a pasture, the house, a barn. When was the last time we washed the cars?”
His brow wrinkled in deep concentration. “During the Clinton administration. But who cares? Let’s go to the festival.”
“Sure,” I said. “After I write 30,000 words and do laundry.”
“When will you finish?”
“Around New Year’s.”
“I thought you had to finish that book by September.”
“Book? I’m talking about the laundry.”
“Let me get this straight.” Taking my hands, he looked deep into my eyes. “You’d rather spend a blue-sky day chained to a laptop and a hamper of dirty socks than eat strawberry shortcake at the festival?”
Hmm.
Things We Gotta Do This Saturday, Volumes One and Two, ended up in the general direction of the garden, in hopes the rabbits would eat them.
Other truants joined us at what now is called the Blooms and Berries Festival. We loaded up on luscious strawberries, sold by the Lions Club. The local garden club, with displays of plants and flowers, did their part to keep Upland green.
Booths selling handmade aprons, jewelry, and pottery lined the sidewalk. The potter’s skillful fingers brought gray clay to life as he created a bust of a young woman. Clowns with happy painted faces and no fashion taste pranced and danced for the children. Tots’ eyes widened to wonder size as they rode a kiddie choo-choo, driven by an engineer whose pay consisted of moments like these.
The wonder wasn’t restricted to children.
“Look,” I whispered to my husband, who bravely accompanied me to a doll exhibit. It recalled a magic day 40 years before, when my big-girl friend decided she was too old for dolls. She gave me the most beautiful bride in the world, with an Ingrid Bergman face and a fairy-tale white dress and veil.
Back in the 1960s, girls weren’t supposed to play with trains. Now a liberated woman, I enjoyed two replicas, smoke spewing from their stacks, zooming around a miniature world that filled Upland’s Red Barn. A tiny carnival with colorfully-lit merry-go-rounds and Ferris wheels made me want to buy a ticket to ride. Viewing the drive-in theater, complete with movie, speakers, convertibles and concession stand, I could smell buttered popcorn.
All this non-work made us hungry, so we returned to a big white tent, joining other festival-goers hypnotized by the fragrance of barbecue pork chops and chicken. Smiling ladies, seemingly oblivious to the heat, gave us “the works” for dessert – sugar-crusted shortcake smothered in strawberries, ice cream and whipped cream.
Live music, some of it toe-tapping, some of it heartrending, harmonized with our lives. Guitars. Mandolins. Banjos. Keyboards. Fiddles. Voices singing songs about Jesus, Caroline, crossing that final river, and Blue Bayou. They told us stories we already knew, but our hearts needed to hear again.
Dancing to the music their grandparents made on stage, a teen brother and sister celebrated with every jump and kick. The rest of us, too full to move, clapped hands and let our spirits do the dancing.
Why do Americans, by the millions, go to festivals? Besides the fact we want to play hooky, I mean. Some even spend time and money attending the Bean Fest and Great Championship Outhouse Race in Mountain View, Arkansas; the Roadkill Cookoff Festival in Marlinton, West Virginia; and the Emma Crawford Coffin Festival in Manitou Springs, Colorado.
Perhaps we need festivals to unplug us from Facebook. Here, we meet friends face-to-face in the open air. Something in us hungers to connect with people who play music with their lives and shape art with real fingers, who reassure us machines and mass production have not taken over.
In Upland, we celebrate near our former train depot, bursting with old pictures and artifacts, and a caboose where kids explore our town’s beginnings, shaped by the railroad.
That hot summer evening, sitting at red and white checked-covered tables, we celebrated our past – while we watched our future dance before us.
This piece was originally published the week of June 19, 2012 in the Chronicle-Tribune,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.