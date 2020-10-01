When my husband and I take evening walks, flower beds and gardens often distract me. Why? he asks, when we were enjoying a riveting discussion about the Chicago Cubs’ bat-splitting statistics versus those in 1982 …
The truth is that though I like the Cubs, I love gardens — how they sprout, grow, and produce.
I am not alone. According to a recent survey by the National Gardening Association, millennials, stereotyped as attached to devices with electronic umbilical cords, are attempting to raise food themselves. Following wellness and back-to-nature trends, more than 80 percent of the 6 million new gardeners in America fit this demographic. Most garden in small plots or containers, but they definitely garden.
I wish I could tell them their efforts will always pay off.
Many of our abundant harvests from past years resulted in cucumber and tomato overdoses. Bags of veggies jostled for room in our freezer. However, despite mulching, fertilizing, and faithful weeding, our garden production 2020 dropped to the worst levels ever. While we generally eat side dishes out of the freezer until spring, already, I must purchase veggies at stores.
Most of all, I miss sneaking around our church parking lot during later services, depositing squash in unwary attendees’ unlocked cars.
However, our flowers flourished as never before. With the identical TLC given the veggies.
A consolation and delight to our eyes, and apparently to those of neighbors and passersby, too.
I am especially thankful that my towering row of circus-colored zinnias hid the deficient vegetable garden so well.
But that success comprises one more “Why?” in the mystery of gardening.
A mystery that, according to Bored Panda writers (https://www.boredpanda.com/funny-failed-harvest/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=organic) also haunts enthusiastic new millennial gardeners.
One, having produced teeny-tiny vegetables, aspired to feature them in a miniature cooking show. Another, whose pepper plant produced one microscopic pepper, asked if someone knew any ants for whom he might make hot sauce. One aspiring Indiana fruit farmer found her fingertip-sized tangerines surprising. (Psst, a gardening tip from one Hoosier to another: we don’t grow citrus in Indiana.)
Another novice gardener posed a truly profound question: why are there never any weed plant failures?
I pose others: Why do pampered, expensive seedlings always hit the dust, rather than cheapo seeds tossed on the ground like refuse? Why do evil deer, squirrels, horn worms, rots, and fungi attack the biggest, loveliest produce exactly at the point of ripening into something yummy?
Though gardeners of all ages and experience puzzle over such head-scratchers, we can point our fingers many directions in assigning blame.
Along with hostile, greedy fauna and microbes, Hubby and I blame the clay in Grant County. We own the only infertile piece of ground in Indiana. My brother blames the clay in Greene County. He declares that he owns the only infertile piece of ground in Indiana. Though, as siblings, we are required by definition to fight, we both assert that clay provides a great scapegoat — er, reason — for a poor harvest.
Weather also presents the perfect culprit. Temperatures this year have varied as much as the stock market. Droughts have justified water bills as high as Jack’s beanstalk.
One millennial gardener’s suggestion, however, has never been used in the entire history of the world. We blame everything else on the corona virus. Why not blame it for meager crops as well?
Whether experienced or novice gardeners, whether seniors or millennials, whether full-garden, raised-garden or bucket-garden growers, we all with micro-harvests look forward to a better 2021 gardening season. We will try again, and hopefully, both tomato plants and newscasts will produce better fruit.
Despite our demographic and geographic differences — and whether we like the Cubs — we also can cast an anonymous vote in dealing with the downs of raising our own food. If our harvest flops any given year, and we’re to blame …
We don’t really want to know.
