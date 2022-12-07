Evelyn L. Mertz, 86, of Bluffton, IN, passed away at 9:33 PM on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, IN. She was born on Friday, June 19, 1936, in Poasttown, OH. She married Roger Mertz on Monday, June 19, 1989. Evelyn was a graduate of Carlisle High School, Carlisle, OH. She worked at Andy's Tavern, Geneva, IN, EPC, Geneva, IN, and retired from Franklin Electric, Bluffton, IN.
There will be no calling or services.
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
