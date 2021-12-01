The Heavenly gates opened to welcome home faithful servant Evan Jones, Sr. on Sunday Nov. 28, 2021.
Evan was born July 22, 1926 to the late John and Helen (Billups) Jones in Marion. After attending Marion High School he served in the United States Army until receiving his honorable discharge in 1947. When he returned home, Evan worked multiple jobs until beginning a 28 year career with Indiana Bell. It was during this time that he married Jeannetta Hawkins. From this union six children were born. After retiring from the phone company, he remained active by working at Fox Appliance.
In 1994 Evan married Annelldean “Ann” and they enjoyed 27 wonderful years together.
Evan's hobbies included spending time with his grandchildren, attending high school and college sporting events, participating in bowling leagues and going out to eat at various local restaurants. Evan was a long-time member of Allen Temple AME Church where he served on the Turstee Board, member of the Male Chorus, Lay Organization and Men's Usher Board. He was always willing to help wherever the church needed him.
Evan is survived by his wife, Ann Jones; three daughters, Lorraine Wilburn, Indianapolis; Diane Jones and Georgetta Jones, both of Marion; three sons, Terry Jackson, Evan D. (Valerie) Jones, Jr., both of Marion; John G. Jones, South Bend; 19 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; 26 great-great grandchildren; special son-in-law, Walter Applewhite, Jr. and a host of friends.
He is also preceded in death by his daughter, Helen Elaine Applewhite and his grandson, David Dale Dorsey, Jr.
The visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 from 11am-until the service begins at 1pm at Allen Temple AME Church, 3440 South Washington Street, Marion. Interment with military honors will follow in Grant Memorial Park Cemetery, Marion. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.