Esther L. (Lebsack) Norris, 90, passed away on May 27, 2023 at Parkview Whitley Hospital. Esther was born on April 4, 1933, in Loveland, Colorado, to Jacob and Marie Lebsack. S
Friends and family may gather to share and remember on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Columbia City Church of the Brethren, located at 112 N. Washington St. Columbia City, IN 46725, from 11AM to 1PM. A funeral service will begin at 1PM with Pastor Dennis Beckner officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery in Fort Recovery, OH.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.