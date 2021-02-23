Erika E. Bair, 88, of Huntington, IN passed away at 3:02 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at her Residence.
Erika was born on Oct. 12, 1932 in Plauen, Germany the daughter of Walter "Willie" Schmidt and Ella "Mutti" Schmidt.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. - 6 .p.m Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Pastor Dan First officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Huntington, IN.
