Emma Mae Disinger, 98, of Frankfort, passed away July 11, 2023 in her home. She was born on September 1, 1924 in Carroll County, Indiana to Vern Glee and Pearl Myrtle (Arion) Leslie. She married Gene Disinger on November 15, 1943 in Rossville, Georgia and he preceded her in death on July 17, 2003.
Emma was a 1943 graduate of Rossville High School and a homemaker. She was a past member of the Helen Bonebrake Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star in Rossville. She loved playing cards, bingo, and visiting casinos. She had been on 17 cruises with Steve and Norma, enjoying many different locations.
Surviving are her Son: Steve (Norma) Disinger of Frankfort; Grandchildren: Natalie Disinger of Louisville, Brett Disinger of Mulberry, Tami (Grant) Lanham of Jupiter, FL, Jeff Carter of Frankfort, and James Carter of Frankfort; Brother: Vern “Junior” Leslie of Cambria; 21 Great-Grandchildren; and 28 Great-Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 sisters, sister-in-law, a great-granddaughter, and a great-great-granddaughter.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Archer-Weston Funeral & Cremation Center, 501 East Clinton Street, Frankfort. Friends may visit 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Green Lawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Please visit archerweston.com, where you may share a message with the family.
