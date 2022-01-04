Elmer Griffey, 81, of rural Wabash, Indiana, died at 7:12 am, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Wesleyan Health and Rehabilitation in Marion, Indiana. He was born on Feb. 14, 1940, in Floyd County, Kentucky, to Ali Griffey and Dulcie (Roop) Griffey Smith.
Elmer married Patricia (Mollett) Lewis in Wise, Virginia on February 15, 1980. He worked for Wabash Alloys, retiring after 44 years. He was a member of the Freedom Life Church in Wabash. He fished all the time and loved it dearly. Elmer lived in Wabash since 1959, moving from Floyd County, Kentucky.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Griffey of Wabash, three children, Bruce (Susan) Griffey of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Margie Marie (Klayton) Bollinger of Wabash, and Tim (Nadine) Baker of Pierceton, Indiana, five grandchildren, Garrett Griffey and Caitlin (Aaron) Wagoner, both of Fort Wayne, Kaleb Bollinger, Makayla Bollinger, and Keith Bollinger, all of Wabash, seven great grandchildren, Luna, Thomas, Grace, Hendrix, Ollivander, Koa, and Cedar, brother, Moses Griffey of Shipshewana, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Gary D. Griffey, six brothers, Robert, Henry, Paul, Estill, and Ellis Griffey, and Dean Smith, six sisters Mary Elizabeth Griffey, Lydia Dials, Ruth Blankenship, Mary Skeens, Dora Alice Dials, and Martha Jean Murphy.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, with Pastors Gerald Holmes and Tim Morrisett officiating. Entombment will be in Chapel of Remembrance Mausoleum, Wabash. Friends may call 4-8pm Thursday, at the funeral home.
The memorial guest book for Elmer may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
