Elizabeth “Liz” M. Dickson Morgan, 88, passed away at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 or 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Our funeral home and staff are recommending everyone visiting our facility follow rules and regulations handed down from the CDC concerning Covid-19. Mask are not required but recommended.
Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send online condolences to the family.
Memorials may be made to Donor’s Choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.