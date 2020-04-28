Elizabeth Anne Lubin, 72, of Rochester passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Peru on Jan. 2, 1948 to James Edward and Elizabeth (Farnam) Nye. She graduated from Peru High School in 1966. She obtained a Master’s Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling in 1996 from the University of South Florida, and she had worked for the State of Florida Public Defender’s Office as a social worker and mental health counselor. She was a great humanitarian, and truly enjoyed helping others thru her work.
She is survived by her life partner, Anthony Zangla, as well as her children: Chad Bessignano of Chicago, Joshua (Aimee) Lubin of Annapolis, MD, and Zachary Lubin of Rochester; as well as her grandchildren Benjamin Lubin and Huckleberry Lubin. Also surviving is a brother Ronald Nye of Rochester.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Elizabeth Bessignano, and brothers James Nye and Gary Nye.
Burial will take place at noon on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Peru.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.Flowers LeedyAllen.com.
