With U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks (R) retiring at the end of her term, multiple candidates from the Republican and Democratic Parties are seeking to fill the vacancy.
The Fifth District represents all of Grant, Madison, Tipton and Hamilton counties and portions of Marion, Blackford, Boone and Howard counties in the U.S. House of Representatives.
There are 15 Republicans and five Democrats on the primary election ballots.
Republicans vying for their party’s nomination for the seat include attorney Mark SMall; former Indiana BMV Commissioner Kent Abernathy; former public school teacher Andrew Bales; pastor and businessman Micah Beckwith; former Marion County Prosecutor Carl Brizzi; Indiana Treasurer Kelly Mitchell; Timmy Global Health founder Chuck Dietzen; nurse and businesswoman Beth Henderson; retired CPA, lawyer and investment partner Matthew Hook; Matthew Hullinger; Mark Jay; investment accountant Danny Niederberger; state Sen. Victoria Spartz; INDOT engineer Allen R. Davidson; pizza dough maker Russell Stwalley; and Save Our Veterans, Inc. executive director Victor Wakley.
Democratic candidates for the Fifth District seat include scientist and entrepreneur Jennifer Christie, former state representative Christina Hale, former business executive Dee Thornton, Marion County Deputy Prosecutor Andy Jacobs and Ralph Spelbring.
Others who have announced runs for the seat include Libertarian Ken Tucker and Independents Ellen Kizik and Vernon Moore.
Republican Party
Mark Small
Small has worked as a sole practitioner since 1989, specializing in appeals cases. He said he is running for Congress because he is “fed up” with politics today, particularly the ideology of the current Republican party.
While many with his views might choose to run as a Democrat, Small said he is running as a Republican to help restore the GOP to its progressive roots.
“So I’m running because I really think that it’s important to try and take the Republican party back from forces of bigotry and ignorance,” he said. “If I’m elected I can vote in such a way as to reengage the House of Representatives in Congress as a check and balance on the executive in particular.”
The bedrock issues he is running on include protecting the environment to provide clean air and water and making voting accessible, he said. Small is also in favor of reducing the size of the U.S. military and reallocating that money in veterans programs and education.
“We could cut the military budget in half and we’d still be the largest military in the world,” he said. “And when you consider that what we’re doing with our military doesn’t make us more secure, but makes us less secure and makes people want to attack us, then it’s an idiotic thing to have as much money in the military as we do.”
If elected, Small would be a proponent of improving the Affordable Care Act with the ultimate goal of a single-payer system, including dissolving private insurance companies and limiting prescription drug prices with group buying power. He said he believes people are turned off by buzzwords like “socialism” before looking at the advantages socialized health care would bring.
“Insurance companies have a huge built in overhead, so I think that if we go to single payer or a system similar to any of the advanced countries in the world it would make a lot more sense,” he said.
Small said he views education as just as much a part of the country’s infrastructure as a highway or bridge and would be in favor of the government funding each individual’s educational pursuits as far as they want to take them one time, whether that’s pursuing a trade certification or earning a Ph. D. He noted this system would not be “free college,” since all taxpayers would be making the investment in young people.
“We all pay for it, but we pay more for ignorance,” Small said. “If somebody flunks out, well that was their one shot and they’ve got to make some kind of other arrangements because they go back and go to school again...but they’d have an ability to take one shot as far as they can go.”
Small said his experiences as an attorney, studying government and history and being politically active, along with a cynical approach to issues, have prepared him to serve in Congress, and his platform sets him apart from other candidates.
Allen R. Davidson
Davidson previously ran for the Fifth District seat in 2014 and 2016 as a Democrat, and said he would’ve ran in 2018 if he didn’t have to vote in a Republican primary before running as a Republican. He said he found Fifth District voters were moderately conservative while campaigning, and he personally grew disenchanted with Democratic platforms and tactics, he said.
Following his time spent talking with voters during previous campaigns, Davidson said he developed four goals that would guide him if elected: voting as a conservative on partisan issues, upholding ethics, improving efficiency by cutting government waste and reducing bureaucracy for individuals and businesses.
Davidson said he believes the most important duty for legislators in the next Congress will be overseeing the various COVID-19 relief spending packages and the overall recovery of the economy.
“I was intending to run on the idea of fixing the student debt crisis, and I will still do that, but it will have to take a second priority to making sure that our economy rebounds properly from this virus,” he said.
While returning back to normal from coronavirus will take priority, Davidson said he would also work to cut spending and take a hard look at specific line items of the federal budget.
Davidson said he is in favor of repealing the Affordable Care Act and would advocate for more transparency in medical billing and prescription drug prices.
“What we need to do is set up something, set up a system of rating health care providers, rate them based on the quality of their health care as well as the affordability of their health care,” Davidson said. “Right now there is nothing there, there’s people show up to a hospital and just kind of hope they’ll get good care and hope that the cost of that care won’t bankrupt them.”
Another issue Davidson would focus on if elected is streamlining and simplifying environmental regulations, he said.
“They are very complicated, very complex and part of the reason is the federal regulations often require a state regulation that’s similar or more stringent to be in place in order for the state to receive federal funding,” he said.
Davidson has spent nearly 28 years in state government between his time at INDOT and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, and he said that experience gives him a good base for the job.
Micah Beckwith
Beckwith, 37, is a small business owner and a student ministry worship pastor at Northview Church in Carmel. He said he is a strong constitutional conservative and entered the race to stand for limited government and “true constitutional values” and to act as a bridge between older and younger generations.
If elected, Beckwith said a main focus would be working to return authority from the federal government back to state and local entities. For example, he said the federal government should not be involved in dictating education policy and that local school boards, teachers and administrators should be determining what is best for their students.
Beckwith said he would listen to local authorities when addressing how the federal government should aid in the fight against opioids and methamphetamine rather than taking a top-down, one-size-fits-all approach.
“Some of the best caretakers in local communities are the churches, the not for profits, the shelters,” he said. “How can the federal government come behind those types of organizations to say, ‘Hey we don’t know best how to solve this problem but we do know who to go to to solve this problem.’”
Beckwith said he would aim to cut spending and work toward a balanced budget to allow Congress to focus on paying down the national debt. He would also work to reform health care by fighting to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, he said.
“I said in 2018 the Republicans deserve to lose the House because we elected people to go and get spending under control and repeal and replace Obamacare and neither thing happened, and the Republicans had the House for eight years from 2010-2018 and the debt doubled under their watch,” he said.
Beckwith said he knows what it’s like to be a small business owner and he would work to remove regulations and red tape that hamper local business growth.
“The moment the government gets in the way is when it starts to stifle creativity and ingenuity and success, so from that perspective as a small business owner I’m going to be a champion for small business owners,” he said.
His experience as a pastor has taught Beckwith to listen to people, help meet their needs wherever they are and communicate to all generations, he said.
Russell StwalleyStwalley said he has had many jobs throughout his adult life, including running two businesses and starting a nonprofit, and he currently works as a pizza dough maker.
If elected, Stwalley said his primary goal would be to “drain the swamp” of bureaucracy, corruption and waste in the federal government. One way he would like to achieve this is through establishing term limits of three terms for the House and two terms for the Senate.
“If I could only do one thing, it would be to get term limits part of our Constitution,” Stwalley said.
Stwalley said he would vote against any federal budget that doesn’t take in more than it spends and would have a strong focus on decreasing the national debt.
He said while there are larger budget items like military spending that can and should be reduced, he also thinks there are smaller line items that represent inefficient programs that can reduce the federal budget little by little. Specifically, Stwalley said he would like to see funding for coyote culling programs that has proven inefficient to be slashed from the budget.
“I think if everyone came into Congress with one program like that that they could cut, we’d be cutting several millions every two years,” he said.
While he doesn’t have his own proposal regarding health care, Stwalley said he would consider what his colleagues had to say and look to reduce the government’s role in providing health care.
“I don’t think the government needs to stick its hands into a whole lot of things and health care is one of them,” he said.
To fight against the opioid and methamphetamine epidemic, Stwalley said he sees the federal government’s role as going after the pharmaceutical companies and drug manufacturers who have pushed for overprescribing addictive drugs. At the same time, he said he would encourage local stakeholders to continue to fight back with tailor-made solutions for individual communities, like providing addiction treatment at county jails.
According to his campaign website, Stwalley is also in favor of defending Second Amendment rights and is a proponent of legalizing marijuana nationwide.
Carl Brizzi
Brizzi, a former Marion County Prosecutor, said he has a proven track record of appealing to voters from across the aisle in his prosecutor’s races and made significant accomplishments while in office, including an 80 percent overall conviction rate and child support collection increasing 44 percent from 2003-2009.
While prosecutor, he helped advocate for the passage of Senate Bill 236, which added a six- to 20-year sentence and a higher-level felony when a person causes the termination of a pregnancy while attempting to commit murder or felony murder, he said.
Throughout his professional law career, Brizzi said he has also dedicated time to critically thinking about policy and societal and cultural issues that “are essential to our nation,” which he believes is a vital qualification for being an effective member of Congress.
“I’ve run successful businesses, a successful law firm and I mean I think most importantly is that even when it wasn’t my job I was out there several times a week reading, writing, thinking, podcasting about the very issues and commenting on the very issues that Congress is responsible for,” he said. “So I feel like I will be one of the most prepared if not the most prepared freshman in terms of the substance.”
Brizzi said he is a “staunch Second Amendment advocate” and would also fight to protect First Amendment freedom of expression when controversial ideas are labeled hate speech because it may offend a group of people.
He said while citizens should have access to health care and the government should help people who can least afford it, Brizzi is against any proposal for a single-payer health care system. One area of health care costs he would like to address is pharmaceutical prices, he said.
“How the pharmaceutical companies can charge eight or nine or 10 times the amount if it’s being billed to the insurance company as opposed to if it’s being paid by private pay, that to me seems like a problem.” Brizzi said.
Brizzi said while the COVID-19 pandemic is a serious crisis that needs to be addressed, he is concerned about the way Congress has added to the national debt through various COVID-19 stimulus bills with no plan to remedy that going forward.
Victoria Spartz
Spartz has represented District 20 in the state Senate since 2017 and is also a business owner and certified public accountant.
She said she initially decided against running for Congress and wanted to continue working at the state level, but her work on state health care reform legislation changed her mind when she realized how little control states have in that area. If elected, she said she would work to get bills passed rather than just talking about goals.
Spartz said she is concerned about the national debt continuing to pile up and would like to look at the federal government’s expenditures in depth to see where tax money is going and if those programs are working as they should be.
“We have to start looking at line items and we have to see what’s happening,” she said. “We’ve got to audit the government, have more transparency, simplify the code, and things will go much better.”
Both health care and education are areas Spartz believes are better handled when left up to individual states, and she said she would work to eliminate the bureaucracy the federal government has created. Specifically, she would like to encourage more flexibility and creative solutions to higher education, like encouraging more certifications and shorter-term degrees rather than advanced degrees and the debt that comes with it for jobs that don’t require them.
If elected, Spartz said she would like to see the federal government focus on its core functions of foreign policy, national defense and interstate commerce. An immigrant originally from Ukraine herself, Spartz said she would like to see a better immigration system put into place.
“We need to make sure we have a strong immigration system but we protect our borders and have a vibrant environment to help work visas,” she said.
Spartz said she would seek to lower regulation and keep taxes low to encourage the growth of small businesses, especially as the country works to restart its economy in the wake of COVID-19. She said an investment in broadband for rural areas like Grant County will also be important as things return to a new normal.
Spartz said her combination of experience in business and as a legislator sets her apart in the field of candidates.
Kelly Mitchell
Mitchell, current Indiana State Treasurer, said she decided to enter the race last summer because she sees America at a crossroads.
“I grew up on a farm in rural Illinois with a single mom who raised me and my brother and sister, and it was my choice to work three jobs and become the first person in my family to graduate college,” she said. “And my choices really did create my future and I’m afraid we’re going to lose that for the next generation. There’s too many Democrats talking about pushing socialist ideas like Medicare for All and a Green New Deal, and that frightens me for America.”
With a balanced budget, budget surplus and AAA credit rating, Mitchell sees Indiana as a “state that gets it so right fiscally” and wants to bring that experience to Congress. She said an often overlooked part of fiscal policy is getting a budget passed in the first place, noting all 12 required appropriations bills have only been passed four times since 1974.
Mitchell said health care is a complex topic that requires in-depth work and proposals. While there are many areas to address, she said she would like to see a patient- and market-driven solution and start with cost transparency.
“Providers, hospitals, doctors, they should be competing to serve us with the best possible health care at the lowest possible prices, and we don’t have that now,” she said. “If everyone has to be very clear about what a procedure or something is going to cost, then that drives competition, which competition then lowers prices.”
A civilian graduate of the U.S. Army War College, Mitchell said she has expertise on issues of national security, including border security issues.
She said, “We have to know who’s coming across our borders, but we also have to fix and streamline the legal immigration system so that people who want to come here legally can because our workforce does need them.”
If elected, Mitchell said she would continue the focus Brooks brought to Congress of fighting the opioid epidemic.
Mitchell said her time spent as a Cass County Commissioner as well as her work as state treasurer have given her a unique experience of local and state government that she would keep in mind if elected to Congress. She has also spent the last six years advocating in Washington, D.C. as a member of groups like the National Organization of State Treasurers and the State Financial Officers Foundation, she said.
Andy Jacobs
Andy Jacobs, Marion County Deputy Prosecutor, said he entered the race because he sees representing the district in Congress as a way to continue public service and stay involved trying to “heal the political divide” in the country.
Jacobs said one of the central issues of his campaign is fighting against money in politics, and he has pledged that his campaign will not accept any donations from lobbyists or political action committees. He said he would like to create a culture that questions the perception that being well funded means a candidate is more viable.
While acknowledging there is no silver bullet for improving health care in America, Jacobs said he is in favor of moving toward a single-payer health care system. He said expanding coverage, like gradually reducing the minimum age for Medicare eligibility, should be the goal while also being cognizant that no matter what system is in place, there is always a cost to providing health care.
“So whatever we do, it’s going to require a lot of opinions from a lot of experts and it’s going to require very careful and tedious analysis of what we know has worked with Medicare in the past,” he said. “It’s going to be a monumental undertaking, and on top of that, you don’t just switch over to a system like that without the stakeholders in the current scheme raising a huge fuss about it.”
Jacobs said he considers himself a fiscal conservative and points to his approach to campaign financing as an indication of how we would approach the federal budget.
The son of the late Congressman Andy Jacobs, Jr., Jacobs said he was privileged to have opportunities to intern for Congresswoman Julia Carson and for the House Ways and Means Committee as a student and has a good understanding of how Washington, D.C. works. He said he has also had a wide variety of experiences at home in Indiana, studying abroad in Beijing and across the country that give him a unique perspective.
Jacobs said he would also focus on climate change issues, stating he believes fighting climate change is both a matter of survivability as well as an economic issue.
Matthew Hook
Hook, of Carmel, spent eight years working as a CPA, 11 years as a lawyer and retired as a senior partner at Centerfield Capital Partners after 17 years investing in manufacturing companies with the private equity firm.
According to Hook’s website, he is “happy to run as a Republican” but does not feel he securely fits in either major party. Because Hook voted Republican in his local mayoral race that had no Democrats on the ballot, election rules state he could either run as a Republican or seek sign-off from his Democratic Party county chairman.
Hook said he is running because he is “extremely concerned” about the “mess” that will be left for future generations, both fiscally and environmentally, if action is not taken.
Specifically, Hook said he is concerned over the ever-growing national debt and predictions that Medicare will be insolvent in seven years and Social Security will be insolvent in 15 years. He said he would like to eliminate preferential tax treatment that aids the very highest earners in the country and make all income, wages and capital gains taxed at the same rates.
To help fix Social Security, Hook said “we’re all going to have to pitch in a little.” He proposed raising the age requirements a bit, limiting cost of living adjustments and means-testing those eligible for Social Security.
Hook said he is troubled that even though government agencies like NASA and the Department of Defense have warned about how climate change will affect the world, there is not much progress being made in Congress. He said he is in favor of implementing a carbon tax, part of the “conservative case for climate” led by GOP leaders like former Secretary of State James A. Baker III.
Hook said there are various factors that have led the American health care system to be ineffective and costly. He said he would work to eliminate the power of special interest lobbying from pharmaceutical and other health care companies, including changing the law so that the government can directly negotiate prices with drug companies.
Similarly to health care, Hook said he would like to reduce the lobbying power of groups like the National Rifle Association (NRA) when it comes to gun control legislation. He said he is in favor of universal background checks and other “reasonable gun control measures.”
Danny Niederberger
Niederberger, 27, of Indianapolis is a graduate of Westfield High School and received degrees in accounting and management from Purdue University. He currently remotely leads the operations and accounting departments of Concise Capital Management, an investment advisory firm headquartered in Miami.
Niederberger said he decided he wanted to run for Congress in April of this year and officially filed in June. The basis for his desire to run stems from his deeply-held personal belief in what he calls the “Five Pillars” of his campaign.
His first pillar is protecting the rights of the unborn, Niederberger said, noting that he is “pro-life for the whole life from conception until natural death.”
Niederberger’s second pillar is reducing government debt. He said he advocates cutting federal spending rather than raising taxes in order to pay down the approximate $22 trillion debt and counting.
He said he would look for wasteful spending throughout the budget, specifically in the areas of Medicare and Medicaid, Social Security, defense spending and interest on the national debt, which form the vast majority of all spending.
Protecting the Second Amendment is Niederberger’s third pillar, he said. He argued that since firearms are reportedly used around four times as much for defensive purposes than for criminal purposes, the right to bear arms is being “utilized correctly.”
Niederberger said his fourth pillar is instituting term limits in Congress. While he personally believes in two-term limits for the House and Senate, he has signed off on a pledge to serve no more than three terms in the House and two in the Senate.
The fifth pillar of Niederberger’s campaign is reforming education, he said, arguing for a stronger investment in soft skills rather than STEM skills in kindergarten through 12th grade curriculum.
While Niederberger is just two years removed from the minimum age to run for Congress, he said his youth and relative lack of experience should not be dismissed. He said he has worked tirelessly in his professional career, managed and trained teams of employees and interns and researched, suggested and implemented improvements to his companies.
Dee Thornton
Thornton, of Carmel, was the Democratic nominee in 2018, earning 43.2 percent of the vote but losing to incumbent Susan Brooks (R), who earned 56.8 percent of the vote.
Thornton said she has spent a lot of time going out and listening to what her potential constituents are focused on, and while specific issues may vary, some bedrock feelings remain the same.
“Most often I heard that people want to see our government really function, that our government is not functioning well, the partisan politics is not working,” she said.
While she listens to the priorities of citizens, Thornton said she has realized some issues include many other issues within them, but they all point back to having strong leadership.
“If you look at health care, you have to have leadership that believes that health care is an issue in this country and that we should ultimately move to some type of universal health care coverage,” she said. “If you look at leadership inside of the environment, we have to have leadership that agrees that climate change is real and that we as a nation have to move forward to combat the issues of climate change and believe in the science.”
Thornton said she would like to see more officials lead and show they value teachers and the education they provide Hoosier students. She said while the Red for Ed rally in November was a start, she would continue to advocate for fixing and improving teacher pay in Indiana and nationwide.
Thornton said she is in favor of “common sense” gun reform including mandating universal background checks for gun purchases, reinstating the ban on semi-automatic assault weapons and banning bump stocks as a start for fighting against gun violence.
Thornton said the fact that she is not a career politician gives her a diverse and unique approach to public service.
She said she is a product of what can happen when good policies are enacted, as she was a Head Start student as a child, benefited from Title IX while a collegiate student-athlete and earned a chance to succeed in business due to affirmative action. If elected she would hope to be part of enacting policies that help her constituents in a similar way and fine tuning programs already in existence, she said.
“Had there not been affirmative action, I would’ve never gotten the interview. Now, it didn’t keep me in a job, it didn’t propel my career, but it got me a seat at the table to be able to sell myself as to why that company should take a chance on me,” she said. “And I think that we’re witnessing a time in our country where we’ve got to reexamine some of the things that we’re doing to make sure that people have an opportunity to live their best life.”
Chuck Dietzen
Dietzen is the founder of the nonprofit organization Timmy Global Health and has worked as both a clinician and administrator in pediatric rehabilitation medicine at hospitals including St. Vincent and Riley Children’s Hospital. He said he has worked and talked with children with disabilities and their families his whole career, and he entered the race because he is not satisfied with what the future looks like for those kids.
With a medical background, Dietzen said he is focusing on health with his campaign and has released a plan outlining what individuals and Congress can do to improve the health of the country.
“Unfortunately we kind of transitioned more to a health care system in this country that instead of treatment plans we seem to be focused on business plans, and that ultimately is a good plan for the health care system, but it’s not good for our patients,” he said. “I think we need to focus more on preventive medicine, educating not only the patients…(but) our medical students to understand nutrition, wellness, end of life care which I think is handled so poorly in this country. And I feel like not only is the health of our population suffering because of that but we’re wasting an incredible amount of money in the process.”
One aspect of his plan includes a larger focus on education, programming and treatment for adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) such as neglect, abuse, drug addiction, domestic violence and mental health issues that occur when someone is under 18 and living with a guardian. Individuals who experience ACEs are more likely to experience chronic disease and have higher rates of alcoholism, drug abuse and suicide, Dietzen said.
Dietzen said if elected he would also focus on advocating for Fifth District farmers, including reducing regulations and improving rural broadband and infrastructure.
While it hasn’t been through any official governmental avenues, Dietzen said he has worked in more than 20 other countries with various health efforts and programs, which has given him practical foreign policy experience on what average citizens in various countries are thinking and dealing with.
Beth Henderson
Henderson, a nurse, case manager and small business owner, said she has lived in the district for 30 years and decided to enter the race to give back to the people who have helped her and her family achieve the American dream.
With her background in the medical field, Henderson said she is well aware of the ways the current health care system is “not working” and the bureaucracy many people go through while trying to receive care. She said she would work to root out waste, stop surprise billing and increase access to quality health care, especially for rural communities.
“We need decreased regulations, increased transparency, a free market so people can choose programs that are appropriate for their medical needs,” she said.
Henderson and her husband Terry also own and operate a 118-acre farm in Atlanta, Indiana and run an agriculture technical training company. She said she would advocate for Indiana farmers if elected, including pushing for expanded rural broadband access and working for better international trade deals that get Hoosier products to market.
Regarding the federal budget, Henderson said she would approach fiscal issues like she does the budgets of her own businesses.
“We need to cut the wasteful spending and reevaluate some of the programs,” she said. “Treat it as a business, look at the budgets. And I know how to do this since I have managed businesses for several years. I’m the CFO for our agriculture business as well and I know how to manage budgets and live within our means.”
Henderson said retiring Fifth District Rep. Susan Brooks (R) has made strides in fighting against the opioid and methamphetamine epidemic, and if elected she would continue to listen to her constituents and get them what they need to continue the fight.
“We need to make sure that the Fifth District and our state have the resources to continue these programs to help battle the opioid and methamphetamine crisis,” she said.
Henderson’s birthday falls on Veteran’s Day, and she said she comes from a family with a strong military tradition, so advocating on behalf of veterans is personal for her. She said keeping in regular contact with Fifth District veterans and hearing their stories would be a priority to better speak up for them in Congress.
“We cannot forget about our veterans,” Henderson said. “(Veterans face challenges like) access to good health care, mental health care, the homelessness. So we really need to continue in those efforts and not forget about our veterans.”
Henderson said her long tenure living in the district and her wide array of professional experiences sets her apart from the field of candidates.
Jennifer Christie
Christie has worked as an environmental chemist, zoologist, grassroots organizer and small businesswoman and also has worked in healthcare working to improve clinical trials.
Due to her experience as a scientist, Christie said working to solve the crisis of climate change is one of her top priorities, noting it is the country’s “greatest challenge, but it is also our greatest opportunity.”
Christie has released an in-depth climate agenda combining her own original ideas with other proposals from experts and policymakers. The agenda proposes passage of the Green New Deal, enacting policies to reach zero carbon emissions throughout the country by 2050 and leading the world in energy innovation.
Her focus on climate change issues would affect the way she approached budget issues, Christie said.
Christie’s climate agenda calls for an end to government subsidies for fossil fuel industries, estimating the federal budget spends approximately $20 billion per year on such subsidies. Instead, Christie advocates using that money to invest in municipalities to help them become carbon neutral and support universities and scientists to research and find solutions.
With regard to healthcare, Christie said she would advocate for moving toward a universal healthcare system if elected “so that every man, woman and child has coverage.” She said healthcare is another place where the budget should reflect values and would work to make sure there is appropriate funding to give people access to the healthcare they need.
Christie said she supports “common-sense gun reform,” including establishing universal background checks and national gun licensing and banning high-capacity magazines and military-style assault weapons.
She also said she is focusing on upholding democratic norms and protecting the integrity of elections from foreign interference and domestic gerrymandering and is calling for automatic voter registration and making Election Day a national holiday to make the democratic process more accessible.
Christie said her expertise as a scientist sets her apart as someone who can help drive action on climate change in Congress and noted her experience as a mom of four young children will be important to her as well if elected.
Christina Hale Hale represented District 87 in the Indiana House from 2013-2016 and was Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Gregg’s running mate in 2016. She has also served as an executive with nonprofit Kiwanis International.
Hale said she entered the race because she is tired of the “chaos in Washington” and would like to be part of a solution to make elected officials work together.
Healthcare will be one of the main focuses of her campaign, Hale said. Rather than arguing on an infinite number of plans and proposals, she said she would like to get back to basics and find ways to make healthcare “more affordable and accessible and of the highest quality possible.”
“It’s really clear to me that it’s not about having a fancy plan, it’s about making a commitment to families,” she said. “People need to be able to afford to go to the doctor, access quality care and live a healthy life. A healthier life is possible.”
Hale said the ever-rising costs for healthcare show that the “business of medicine is broken.” She said while private insurance works well for some, legislators need to keep up on trends such as employers providing healthcare for employers only and not their families.
Hale said she is concerned about decisions to continue to raise the nation’s debt ceiling and believes the country should live within its means.
Hale said she will also focus on education issues if elected, including providing sufficient funding for 5th District teachers and school districts. She also said she advocates for universal pre-kindergarten for all Hoosier children, noting that education is an economic issue as well.
Hale said her attitude of serving others and getting things done in her personal and professional life sets her apart in the race.
“I’ve always had to work hard, particularly as I was a single mom putting myself through school working part time jobs, but I’ve always had a very mission-driven career, working on community and economic development,” she said. “So, there’s just any number of issues that demand our attention now and we can’t keep putting off the actions to make sure that people are teed up for success and good health.”
Steve Braun
Former state representative Steve Braun had entered the race but has suspended his campaign as of now for health reasons, and it is unclear whether he will re-enter the race.
Andrew Bales
Matthew Hullinger
Victor Wakely
Did not return requests for comment.
Ralph Spelbring
Did not return requests for comment.
Kent Abernathy
Abernathy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and went on to serve more than 30 years of active and reserve duty with the U.S. Army, Army Reserve and National Guard. He also worked for 15 years in the private sector as a corporate banker and business consultant.In 2010, he joined Gov. Mitch Daniels’ administration as chief of staff for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, and in 2015, Gov. Mike Pence appointed him BMV Commissioner.Abernathy said he sees his campaign and the opportunity to serve in Congress as an extension of his life spent serving his country.Given his military background, Abernathy said if elected he would work to support and defend the Constitution and be an advocate for current military members and veterans issues.He also said budget issues, specifically working toward reducing the approximately $22 trillion national deficit, will be a priority for him.Abernathy said healthcare is another issue he is focusing on with his campaign, including fighting the opioid epidemic. He noted that 53 percent of Americans have insurance provided by employers, and he would advocate for reforming and streamlining that current system with more flexibility.Abernathy said he is glad to see a number of qualified candidates have entered the race, but he believes his breadth and depth of experience in a variety of areas sets him apart in the primary field.His experience in the private sector gives Abernathy knowledge of how policies affect businesses and how to promote growth in the job market and economy, he said. He also highlighted that while BMV Commissioner he helped achieve bipartisan passage of an overhaul of Indiana’s motor vehicle code which led to a 96.3 percent satisfaction rating from BMV customers.
