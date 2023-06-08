Eldon Drake, 67, passed away peacefully at 11:26 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Raclin House Center for Hospice Care in Mishawaka, IN.
Born on April 23, 1956 in Peru, he was the son of the late Charles L. Drake and Irene (Tackett) Drake.
Eldon made the most of everything, although life brought him many struggles to overcome. He always enjoyed the small things that we so often take for granted. He enjoyed music, playing the radio and changing the channel frequently to look for the next song. He was avid checker player. Eldon like visiting places in the community and enjoyed having a cherry cola while resting and watching people. He made many friends everywhere he went. He moved to Warsaw, IN about 15 years ago in a supported living home and made many new friends. After moving to Warsaw he would frequent the local coffee shop (for cherry cola) and the bowling alley to enjoy his time just to be with people. One of his big favorites in Warsaw, IN was the local Dairy Queen where he went frequently for lunch. He made many friends there with the staff and they helped him to celebrate his birthdays for the past 10 years. Their kindness to him was greatly appreciated by Eldon’s family. He loved family get togethers, holidays, celebration’s and birthday’s! Eldon was a kid at heart and liked things that were bright colors, he also was very fond of all flowers, birds, butterflies and God’s beauty on this earth. He helped us all appreciate the simple things in life.
Survivors include his brothers, Carl (Cathy) Drake, Cavin Drake, sisters, Lucille Phillips, Lois (Guy) Woodhouse, Carol (Ron) Maxwell and several nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 20 at the Zion Chapel Church, 915 S. Broadway, Peru from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a Memorial service immediately following.
Eldon’s online guestbook is available and condolences can be shared at www.riverviewfhperu.com .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Riverview Funeral Home, 421 W. Canal St., Peru.
