Elaine J. (Scheidt) Call, 83, Cincinnati, passed away at 11:20 am on Saturday, November 27, 2021, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Leonard and Viola (Guerin) Scheidt, Elaine was the descendant of German immigrants, specifically her grandfather, who came to America in 1887.
Elaine graduated from Bismarck High School and married her loving husband, Omar Call, in 1961. They shared 55 years together before he preceded her in death on February 4, 2016.
Elaine worked for Auto Owners Insurance as a keypunch operator in the late 1950s through 1964 and then again in the 1970s. She was an avid quilter for many years, all of which were completely hand-sewn. In 1996, she won a Blue Ribbon at the Indiana State Fair for one of her quilts she had entered.
Survivors include her son, Randy (Jenny Zent-Call) Call; granddaughter, Chloe Call; and brothers, Dale Scheidt and Dennis (Linda) Scheidt.
In addition to her parents and husband, Elaine was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynette Call; brother, Thomas Scheidt; and sisters-in-law, Susan Scheidt and Carolyn Scheidt.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Needham-Storey-Wampner, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Elaine's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating. Burial will take place at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lynette M. Call Scholarship, c/o Indiana Wesleyan University, 4201 S. Washington St., Marion, IN 46953 or Cancer Services of Grant County, Tower Suites, 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN 46952.
"We are all butterflies. Earth is our chrysalis." --LeeAnn Taylor
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
