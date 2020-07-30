A Funeral service was held for Edward J. Stoffel, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 860 Cherry Street, Huntington, IN, with Fr. Tony Steinacker presiding.
Pallbearers were Danny Stoffel, Bernie Stoffel, Matt Stoffel, David Stoffel, Ben Stoffel, Chad Brumbaugh, Dan Scheiber and Kent Gressley.
Burial was at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN, was in charge of services and arrangements. Online condolences to: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
