Edward D. DeCamp, 86, of Upland, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in University Nursing Center, Upland. He was born in Blackford County, the son of the late Charles DeCamp and Margaret DeCamp McGath.
Ed married Joyce Bell on August 8, 1955. She survives.
He worked in a box factory as a Corrugator operator for 35 years before his retirement and attended the Upland Christian Center for about 10 years.
In addition to his wife of 65 years, Joyce DeCamp, Upland, he is survived by three children: Edward DeCamp, Jr., Upland; Rocci DeCamp, Swayzee; and Gina Bosworth, Upland; four grandchildren: Tina Holliday; Denise (Aaron) Oyler; Jeremiah Rupel; and Gabrielle Bosworth; three great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother: Jerry (Barbara) DeCamp.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., Upland. In accordance with Ed’s wishes, there will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Upland Christian Center, 229 S. Main St., Upland, Indiana 46989. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneral home.com.
