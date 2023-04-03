Edna Letha Sprinkle, age 96, of Huntington, IN, passed away, while surrounded by her family on Friday, March 31, 2023, at her residence.
Mrs. Sprinkle was born on Aug. 22, 1926, in Andrews, IN, to the late Samuel and Vecil (Stevens) Pressler. Edna married William Sprinkle on July 2, 1954, and he preceded her in death on June 24, 1994.
Edna graduated from Huntington Township High School. She worked at Wabash Magnetics for 37 years.
Edna is survived by three sons, Rodney (Angie) Sprinkle, Huntington, IN; Richard (Susan) Sprinkle, Fort Wayne, IN, Gregory Sprinkle, Fort Wayne, IN; three daughters, Ruth Bongianni, Camas, WA, Billie Ann Lawson, Dardanelles, AR, and Mary (Rick) Walling, Fort Wayne, IN. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death one son, Danny Bigelow; one daughter, Rebecca Stetzel; five brothers, Alvin Pressler, Robert Pressler, Samuel Pressler, Richard Pressler Jacky Pressler; and four sisters, Hazel Pressler, Edith Wohlford, Mildred Minton and Arlene Welker.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by the Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart/Deal Rice Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St. Huntington, IN.
Burial will be in Lancaster Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Parkview Home Healthcare and Hospice in care of McElhaney-Hart/Deal Rice Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
McElhaney- Hart/Deal Rice Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences to www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
