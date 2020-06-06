Echo gallery opened on November 16 with its debut show entitled, “Emergence.”
“It’s a coming out, or a call to all artists of all mediums,” said owner Tashema Davis in a November interview with the C-T.
Artists in the community answered her call, and Davis said Echo quickly outgrew the space.
“Just in the few months I was there, Echo just became this thing,” Davis said. “I dreamed of what Echo could be, but it happened so fast.”
Three months after opening, Echo was forced to close due to the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, leaving Davis feeling depressed and discouraged.
“I was just praying like, ‘Lord, what do you want me to do next? Do you want me to close the doors, look for a bigger space?’” Davis said.
As she was driving and praying, Davis said she saw an “available space sign” on 209 S. Washington St., just off the Marion downtown square.
“It just all worked out,” Davis said.
Last Saturday, Davis filled the new space with art from the community.
The new building consists of three spaces: the main gallery, the gift shop and the studio.
The main gallery will feature a different local artist each month.
“A dream of mine is to come up under someone and promote them and help them realize that it’s not just a hobby of yours, it’s a true talent, and it should be appreciated,” Davis said.
Work by a local teacher, Annie Els, is currently hanging in the main gallery space.
“I’m open to local artists just coming in and sitting down with me and showing me their work.
I know there are people here, Davis said. “If you are an artist, please come see me if you don’t have a place where you already exhibit your work.”
The gift shop sells art by local creators, including clay earrings by one of Davis’s high school students, Bailey Greeve.
“Without even realizing it, but now I see it, I am trying to help the students that I teach become like business women and men and show them that the community values their talent,” Davis said. “Why go to a store and by like a mass-produced product when you can come right there and buy something local?”
Also available in the gift shop are Davis’s six children’s books based on her two daughters, Zaida and Amiyah.
The studio is where Davis teaches her daily painting classes, most of which cost $10, and private painting parties for groups who reserve the space.
“You don’t have to leave town to do something fancy,” Davis said. “You don’t have to take your kids somewhere for a clean, fun experience. We have something here.”
Echo is not Davis’s personal art gallery, she said.
“Whenever I have to take something of mine down to put someone else’s up, I am more than willing to do that,” Davis said. “Echo is a local gallery for local artists.”
For more information and to schedule a private painting party, follow Echo Gallery on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.