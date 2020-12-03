You probably are a veteran Christmas shopper, too.
We have seen it all, haven’t we?
Down through the years, we have fought kamikaze traffic and circled malls 250 times, searching for parking places in the same zip code. We have donned body armor to survive elbowing crowds and Klingon clerks whose unanimous Christmas wish was to beam us to the North Pole. Or Siberia.
During one holiday shopping trip, two scary grandmas in line ahead of me battled over who was first. The rest of us cringed. Would they would take us out, too?
Enter online shopping, the answer to desperate prayers. Especially in 2020.
No more traffic. No higher-than-Santa’s-sleigh gasoline costs. No shopping carts careening toward us like guided missiles. No sore feet — unless we type with our toes.
If we miss background Christmas music, we can summon personal holiday playlists, no longer condemned to a torture by exposure to someone else’s musical taste.
To generate even more Christmas atmosphere, I prepare for online shopping by donning my loudest holiday sweater and drinking hot chocolate in my favorite Christmas mug. I light Christmas candles that smell like pine … or Pine-Sol?
Regardless, I pull out my credit cards. My password list. Ready. Set. Shop!
However, my laptop is not in the Christmas spirit — crankier than a teen at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Me: Wake up. Time to shop.
Laptop: (Black screen. Rattling snores.)
Me: C’mon. It’s December, already.
Laptop: (Screen slo-o-o-owly lights with a Grinch screen saver.)
Me: Don’t give me that. We must buy 50 presents today for kids, grandkids —
Laptop: You’re dumping that on me? It’s not like I created all these people.
When I threaten it with a pitcher of cold water, though, the laptop finally cooperates. Sort of.
It sends me to the Malwart website, rather than Walmart. (The laptop’s mistake, you understand. Nothing to do with my spelling.) When I Google Target, it offers to make me one, sending my address and accompanying maps to various Middle Eastern websites. Then a pop-up offers the Garfield beach towel my grandson covets for only $471. When I switch to purchasing a puppy-kitty storybook instead, the website informs me that other customers who bought this book also purchased “The Preschool Guide to Overthrowing the Government.”
Weary of children’s gifts, I peruse flannel shirts for my son. Surely, with the 83,259,441,701 advertised online, I can find one for him. But 83,259,441,700 are size XXXXX Large.
My son is thin. If he worked for the CIA, he could disguise himself as a telephone pole.
Wait. I see it!
The solitary size large, extra tall, in un-girly navy plaid. It is in stock! It is available! But the perfect shirt can be sent only to Madagascar by Christmas. If sent to Indianapolis, it will arrive on February 29. 2024. If I pay extra.
My laptop emits a distinct chuckle. Grrr. But if I carry through with the pitcher of water, I will have to beg the use of my husband’s laptop. As he is busy ordering camping equipment — my Christmas gifts to him? — I may wait until Valentine’s Day.
Desperate to buy even one gift, I return to pricing Garfield beach towels. Three others available cost more than $500 apiece, so I grab the bargain at $471. Using the promotion code BANKRUPT, I owe only $470.12. Surely, this gift qualifies for free shipping. But no, the website declares I only need to spend $203.77 more. So I buy a bag of flour.
And discover my laptop has inserted fake credit card numbers into my checkout information. Can I edit them? No way.
Nostalgia for pre-Internet days overwhelms me. I miss Christmas fairylands that brightened past shopping trips. Shop owners, actual humanoids who said, “May I help you?” and did. I miss harmonizing to “O Come, Let Us Adore Him” in the grocery store, celebrating the true Reason for the season.
So I will join other masked shoppers in circling stores for parking spots — in any zip code. We will duck shopping carts intent on our demise. Remembering those two scary grandmas, I imagine they are not shopping on the Internet. They are still pushing and shoving for a spot in line.
The rest of us will watch — from a distance — to see who wins.
Maybe we should bring along pitchers of cold water?
