GAS CITY -- The conclusion was short lived, Oak Hill claimed a share of the Central Indiana Conference baseball championship for the first time since 2016 Friday evening at Mississinewa.
The Golden Eagles left Ole Miss on April 21 with the game tied, 3-3 entering the top of the 10th when darkness forced its suspension. Since that day, Oak Hill reeled off five-straight conference wins before falling at Eastbrook, 14-13 Thursday night, which put it chance of winning the CIC in jeopardy.
The Eagles needed just one inning to finish off the win.
Peyton Workman drew one-out walk and stole second. Three consecutive two-out singles by Drew Wagner, Keegan Deaton and Evan Pearce plated the two runs in the Eagles’ 5-3 win. Wagner and Pearce collected RBIs.
Senior Tyler Rennaker hit Greg O’Banion leading off the 10th, but Oak Hill recorded the first out on a sacrifice bunt, Sam Stefanatos knocked down a sharply hit grounder to first and three to Rennaker covering for the second out and Rennaker stuck out the final hitter to end the game.
“Coach said it last night as soon as we walk out the doors of our school, that game is flushed,” Rennaker said of the loss to Eastbrook on Thursday. “ We came out and scored two runs. We haven’t done that a whole lot. It made my job a lot easier.
“Its something I’ve always wanted,” he added about winning the CIC, “To get it done tonight with me on the mound, it’s everything.”
Even with the loss to Eastbrook being less than 24 hours old, Oak Hill coach Shane Edwards reminded his team why it was there and what it was playing for.
“I told them last night and again on the bus ride over here, we’re all going to need each other. No one is going to get over last night slower than me,” he shared. “Part of why I took yesterday so hard, these kids know that I want it, but I want it for them.
“They deserved the opportunity. I told them before we got off the bus, ‘look, you’ve earned this opportunity. You just have to go get it. It’s not going to be given to you,” Edwards continued. “Your parents can go buy you a car or an iPad, but they can’t buy you a conference championship. You earn these opportunities.”
Oak Hill (17-5) finished 6-1 in the CIC and will share the championship with the winner of the Frankton at Eastbrook game on Tuesday.
Mississinewa 11, Blackford 3
Luke Bennett collected four hits, including a pair of doubles, and four RBI to help Mississinewa to a win over in Hartford City on Thursday.
The Indians had 14 total hits and scored five runs in the third, four more in the seventh, and most importantly, made just one error after committing nine in the loss to the Panthers on Wednesday.
Kohen Bailey and Deakon Dilts each had three hits with a double and an RBI. Gregory O’Banion was 1-for-3 with two RBI.
Dylan Oatess allowed three hits and three runs, none earned, with six strikeouts and four walks to earn the win for Ole Miss.
Frankton 4, Madison-Grant 2
Frankton limited M-G to two hits and took advantage of four Argyll errors to earn the win Thursday in Frankton.
Mason Richards’s double and a single by Luke Gilman accounted for M-G’s hit total. Chad Harbert drew a walk and scored a run and Gilman also scored a run.
Frankton scored two runs in the bottom of the first and two more in the sixth then limited the Argylls’ seventh inning rally to just two runs.
Max Franklin allowed only four hits and a walk in his six innings in the loss. None of Frankton’s runs were earned. He also record four strikeouts.
High school softball
Oak Hill 6, Eastbrook 2
The Golden Eagles score twice in the second and four times in the fourth to earn the win at Eastbrook on Thursday.
Karsyn Wiley was 3-for-4 with two RBI and Maxy Pittman drove in two runs with a pair of doubles to lead the Eagles. Alivia Shaw had a double, triple, an RBI and scored two runs, and Mia Edwards had a hit and an RBI.
Addison Coates had a hit and drove in both Panthers’ runs. Kayleigh Gross had two hits for Eastbrook.
Wiley allowed seven hits, two walks and two earned runs while striking out four through her seven innings in the circle to earn the win.
Frankton 3, Madison-Grant 2 (8)
Frankton clinched a share of the CIC softball championship with its win over the Argylls on Thursday in Frankton.
The Eagles scratched out a first-inning run and that lead held until Daya Greene brought in Demie Havens in the top of the fifth for M-G.
Carley Holliday gave the Argylls a brief lead with an RBI single in the eighth inning to score Katie Duncan, but Frankton scored twice in the home half of the eighth to walk off with the win.
Holliday had two hits while Duncan, Greene and Havens had a hit a piece for Madison-Grant.
Duncan limited Frankton to seven hits, five walks and two earned runs in taking the loss in the circle.
Blackford 6, Mississinewa 2
Alejandra Trejo had two hits and Kayrissa Dunn hit a two-run homer to score Trejo in the fifth inning for the Indians Thursday in Hartford City.
Savannah Herrera, Cherry Turner and Phoenix Arnold all had singles for Ole Miss.
Tippecanoe Valley 17, Marion 2 (5)
No additional details were reported from Thursday’s game.
Girls tennis
Marion 4, Kokomo 1
The Giants improved to 14-2 with the win on Senior Night.
Jaden Sebastian swept to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Graciella Solis battled to a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 triumph at No. 2 and Marley White earned a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 3 singles.
Lillii Fisher and Ava Marroni won 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles while Issy Leach and Faith Riggs dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision at No. 1.
Marion visits Peru on Saturday at 10 a.m. and Yorktown on Monday before starting sectional play on Wednesday.
Mississinewa 5, Hamilton Heights 0
Ole Miss improved to 10-2 with the win Thursday in Gas City.
Madison Fuqua won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Ella Frantz breezed to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 and Sophie Joseph claimed the win at No. 3.
Hallie Sullivan and Taylor Kern earned a 6-1, 6-2 decision at No. 1 singles and Brooklyn Bos and Michaela Cook won 7-5, 6-0 at No. 2.
The Indians compete in the Fort Wayne Concordia Invite at 9 a.m. Saturday then travel to Marion Sectional on Wednesday.
