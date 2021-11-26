Dustin James Sunderman, 39, of Huntington, passed away unexpectedly at 6:01 pm Saturday, November 20, 2021.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 pm Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Scott Reece officiating.
Preferred memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project or Donor’s Choice in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN, 46750.
Please sign the online guest book at www.baileylove.com.
Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Dustin James Sunderman.
