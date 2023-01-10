Duane Tabor Pierce was born on Jan. 30, 1928 in Wichita, Kansas to Beryl & Ruth (Faires) Pierce. He died on Jan. 8, 2023. Duane was a veteran of WWII. He graduated from Friends University in Wichita, Kansas and Wichita State University. Duane was a Professor of Radiological Science for 24 years at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He served on the Radiation Safety Committee at the University of Nevada in Reno for 24 years.
A celebration of his life will be held later this spring at his home on Lake Blue Water, Montpelier, IN.
