Dorothy L. Alger, 97, of rural North Manchester, Indiana, died at 10:30 am, Monday, August 21, 2023, at her home. She was born on December 3, 1925, in Wabash County, Indiana, to Frank T. and Edna (McPeak) Gearhart.
Dorothy was a 1943 graduate of Akron High School. She married Ogden H. Alger in Huntington, Indiana on June 12, 1947; he died April 2, 2015. Dorothy was a homemaker and a member of the Ijamesville United Methodist Church. She was a very good cook, and enjoyed gardening, her church family and loved watching tennis.
She is survived by two children, Brad (Angie) Alger of Leo-Cedarville, Indiana, and Beth (Jeff) Pyle of North Manchester; four grandchildren, Celesta Ann (Ethan) Music of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Nina Marie Brown of North Manchester, Krysta (Kiel) Klopfenstein of Columbia City, Indiana, and Brandon Alger of Fort Wayne; and two sisters, Ruth Miller of North Manchester, and Joan Harris of Fulton, Indiana. She was also preceded in death by her parents, eleven brothers, and four sisters.
Graveside services and burial, will be 11:00 am, Friday, August 25, 2023, at Laketon Cemetery, with Rev. Kent Harting officiating. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Bender Chapel, 207 W. Main Street, North Manchester.
Preferred memorial is Ijamesville United Methodist Church.
The memorial guest book for Dorothy may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
