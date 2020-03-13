Dorothy K. (Powell) Hasty-Bishir, 93, died Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020, at her Fairmount residence. She was born on Feb. 19, 1927, in Florida, daughter of the late Avery and Martha (Disbenett) Powell.
Dorothy graduated from Fairmount High School in 1945. She worked at General Motors for 22 years as a press operator for many of those years, and then she became a benefits representative before retiring in 1993. Dorothy married the love of her life James “Mike” M. Bishir, on Mar. 13, 2004.
One of Dorothy’s proudest childhood memories was when she was between the ages of 9-13, she was asked by a friend to attend a church service at Back Creek Wesleyan Church in Fairmount. During that service, she felt God’s presence and was saved on that special day.
Dorothy was a person that gave all of herself to those that she loved, especially her children. She enjoyed shopping, gardening, mushroom hunting, baking, and cooking. She was thankful that her mother had taught her the secret on how to cook the most tasteful meats. Dorothy was a good-hearted, loving woman who will be deeply missed.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, James ‘Mike’ M. Bishir, Fairmount; three sons, Thomas G. Hasty, Fairmount; Avery Hasty, Gas City; and Danny Hasty, Fairmount; her sister, Sarah (Don) Spahr, Fairmount; several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Avery and Martha (Disbenett) Powell; her daughter, Sarah Lynn Hasty-Horn; and siblings, Gwenevere Miller and Henry Fred ‘HF’ Powell.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana, where a visitation for her family and close friends will be held on Monday, Mar. 16, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 8 p.m. with Pastor Terry Bishir officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or to the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www. armeshuntfuneralhome.com
