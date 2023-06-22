Donna M. Figiel, 81, of Peru passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Community Howard Regional Hospital.
Donna was born on April 5, 1942 in Peru, Indiana to Richard and Ruth (Myers) Wolf. She married Richard Figiel on May 15, 1992. Donna was retired from DuPont Photo Masks where she worked as a Clean Room Technician. She was also a member of the Peru Church of the Brethren and she served on the Board.
Throughout the years, Donna made numerous quilts, mug rugs, and bowl koozies. She also made dolls, teddy bears, and table toppers. Most recently during the pandemic, Donna sewed masks and gave them to people in need. She was a very kind and generous person, as evidenced by the 100 angels that she made for a Mission trip to Brazil.
In addition to her husband, Donna is survived by her children: Michael L. (Hazel) Mahon of Scotland, Patricia R. (Douglas) Louton of Pensacola, Florida, Laurie A. Mahon of Portland, Oregon, and David A. Reed of Marion, Indiana. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Brianna, Jeffrey, Taylor, David, Jenna, and Bryon and sister, Bonnie Wolf of Peru, Indiana.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023 from 10:00am-1:00pm at Peru Church of the Brethren, 134 East Fifth Street, Peru, Indiana. Funeral services will follow at 1:00pm with Pastor Phillip Troxell officiating. Burial will take place at Metzger Cemetery in Miami County, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Peru Church of the Brethren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.FlowersLeedyAllen.com.
