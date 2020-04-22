Donna J. Jacobs, age 90, of Peru, formerly a long-time Marion resident, died Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Donna was born Feb. 9, 1930 in Lansing, Illinois to Leonard and Mary (Flummer) Grosswiler.
Private family visitation will be held on Friday, April 24 with cremation to take place following visitation.
Arrangements are entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Grant County, 305 S. Norton Avenue, Tower Suites, Marion, Indiana 46952.
Online condolences may be shared at www.raven choate.com
