Donald R. Karst Jr., age 44, of Huntington, died at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, in Fort Wayne.
Visitation will be from 3 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Pastor Jim Splawn officiating. There will be two hours of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Huntington.
Preferred memorials are to Huntington Area Transportation (HAT), in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Share condolences at: www.baileylove.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.