Donald Eugene Curless, 81, of rural Lagro, Indiana, died at 4:41 am, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born on April 29, 1942, in Richvalley, Indiana, to Willis and Alice (Putman) Curless.
Don was a 1962 graduate of Noble Township High School and was a US Army veteran. He married Barbara Jean McDaniel in Wabash on August 2, 1963. He retired from Container Corporation in Wabash after 20 years, and also worked 20 years at Gaunt Construction Company in Wabash. Don was a member of the Lagro American Legion., He enjoyed horses, making hay, watching John Wayne movies, and Jack Daniel's Whiskey.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Curless; and son, Brad (Lisa) Curless, both of Lagro; three grandchildren, Cody (Erika) Curless of Lagro, Austin (Danielle Karns) Curless of Wabash, and Dylan (Ellie) Curless of Lagro; great-granddaughter, Ella McAllister; and his brother, Jim Curless, both of Lagro. He was preceded in death by his parents, great-grandson, Asher Eugene Curless, and two brothers, Ed and David Curless.
Per Don's request, there will be no services. Burial will be in Matlock Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash.
Preferred memorial is Ronald McDonald House.
The memorial guest book for Don may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
