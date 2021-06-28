Donald E. Sult Jr., 89 of Decatur passed away on June 20, 2021 at Adams Woodcrest. He served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1973 during the Vietnam War.
Don was born on Aug. 5, 1931 in Huntington, the son of the late Donald and Gwendolyn (Kaltwasser) Sult, Sr.
He was united in marriage to Cora L. Mullarkey on Oct. 14, 1951. Cora preceded him in death on Nov. 15, 2020.
Survivors include four sons: James Sult of Duncansville, PA, Jeffrey Sult of Chandler, AZ, Michael Sult of Boonsboro, MD and Daniel Sult of Huntington; a sister: Gloria Clore of Ossian, IN; a brother: David Sult of Fort Wayne; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Gwendolyn Ott and Patricia Ludwig.
Memorial service will take place at a later date.
Interment will be at the Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Huntington.
Memorial donations can be made out to St. Peters First Community Church in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford St, Huntington, IN 46750.
To sign Mr. Sult’s on-line guest registry visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com.
