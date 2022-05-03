Donald B. Shultz, 82, Peru, passed away at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, May 1, 2022, at his residence.
Born March 12, 1940, in Miami County, Indiana, he was the son of Ernest Porter and Mauna Fay (Piatt) Shultz. On September 29, 1957, in Peru, Indiana, he was married to Elizabeth Ann Guinn, and she preceded him in death on September 12, 2020.
He attended Jefferson Township High School (Mexico, Indiana), and was a member of the class of 1958 and the Deedsville Community Church. He was owner/operator of Shultz Timber, Inc., in Macy, Indiana. He enjoyed working, mowing his grass, cars, trees, and being outside, but most of all, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Don was a storyteller, and loved spending time visiting with others, many whom were privileged to be given a nickname by him.
Survivors include seven children, Tim “Dink” (Rebecca) Shultz, Kokomo; Porter “Porty” Shultz, Denver (special friend, Shari Ludlow, Kokomo); Crystal “Cristy” (Kevin) Hook, Alabama; Alisa “Lisa” Shultz, Nyona Lake (special friend, Brad Nutt, Mexico); Shelley (Troy) Stein, Chili; Kelly Shultz (Cassie Smith), Rochester; and Brandy (Kevin) Burns, Florida; many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, Tony Shultz, Kewanna; and three sisters, Penny Stapleton, Peru; Karla Wolfe, Mexico; and Margaret Sixby, Florida; in addition to several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his beloved canine companion, Corky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one son, Troy Shultz; one great-granddaughter, Kenzie Shultz; three brothers, Marion, Ed, and George Shultz; four sisters, Alma Sease, Sarah Mikesell, Pauline Wahab, and Lois DeFord; and a beloved dog, Misty Lou.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana, with Pastor Bill Babb officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Mexico, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 1-7:00 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Greenlawn Cemetery Association or to the Deedsville Community Church.
McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.McClainFH.com.
