The Christmas countdown is nearing zero.
Time to play nonstop Christmas music. If you have not yet gained sufficient weight, time to bake – and eat – additional trays of Christmas cookies.
Quick, find 10 more occasions where you can flaunt your Christmas sweater.
I am a faithful devotee, having worn them since the 80s, when no decent woman would have appeared in public during December without one. For years, I wore a sweater boasting stripes of geometric snowmen, hearts, stars and Christmas trees, bought during after-Christmas sales. It proved great bargaining material, as my children would do anything to keep it in the closet. My current numero uno, purchased (of course) during after-Christmas sales, features satin poinsettias, red cardinals, and a glimmery gold snowflake or two on soft black background. Tasteful. Perfect with black pants or skirt.
Yet I doubt it is my husband’s favorite. Perhaps because, when I asked him to drop it off at the cleaners, he later admitted to dropping it off a bridge.
I fished it out.
Obviously, he does not realize Christmas sweaters are “in.” Thanks to visionary entrepreneurs, including three Indiana State University students, people of all ages scour store shelves and the Internet for unique finds. The ISU students, strapped for Christmas cash, invested their pool of $60 to buy every thrift store sweater they could find. Having featured them on a website, these ingenious capitalists sold a thousand by Christmas. The following year, they more than quadrupled their sales.
Athletes like Rudy Gay, Greg Maddux and LeBron James helped the cause, as well as his entire team, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the National Hockey League’s Vancouver Canucks. Because of the courage of these stalwart athletes, men now compete with women to buy colorful sweaters that shout, “Merry Christmas,” and “You think you’re the only one who’s cold?”
Several years ago, Justin Bieber shattered the Christmas sweater age barrier by wearing a red and white snowflake number – that cost $1,700 – while performing on Today. Teen and preteen girls, who before would have been boiled in eggnog rather than wear Christmas sweaters, proudly boasted comparable attire, blinged with glitter, beads, ribbons, and jingle bells.
Since then, dozens of celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Matt Damon, Beyonce and Kanye West have sported Christmas sweaters. This outpouring of support seems like a dream come true for devotees. But a small detail disturbs me – one word: ugly.
Ugly?
Every blog, website, every news article, even retailers who charge $99.95 per sweater, describe them as “ugly.”
Those who read my column regularly know how diligently I strive for complete accuracy and objectivity. So it should surprise no one that for 5,000 hours, I researched this serious threat to the wear-a-Christmas-sweater movement.
Sadly, the resulting data established that ugly Christmas sweaters do exist, including those that display slogans such as “Get your fat pants ready,” “Fruitcake,” “Regift,” and “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal.” (The last was decorated with a reindeer. Poor Rudolph, to be so slandered in public.) Those that feature Tyrannosaurus rexes, Darth Vader and Grateful Dead teddy bears also deserve askance. I think one featuring a fireplace lit by a tucked-in device displaying a flaming log video is downright cozy. But a similar device that projects Santa’s eyes squinting back and forth, back and forth, under the caption, “He sees you when you’re sleeping,” could warrant years of therapy.
Still, evidence indicates the overwhelming majority of Christmas sweaters called “ugly” are, in fact, adorable. What’s not to like about candy canes, Christmas trees and snowflakes? Or puppies, kitties, cardinals, penguins and ice skaters? I probably would not wear flamingos, wads of feathers, and a palm tree with battery-powered neon lights to Christmas Eve service. But you might see me wearing it to a party sometime. ... Especially if I find two similar ones at the after-Christmas sales.
Matching couples’ sweaters are doubly in, dear.
Would it help if I sewed a basketball on the back?
This column originally ran in the Chronicle-Tribune in December 2014.
