Dominick Michael Gill, 26, North Manchester, passed away tragically in a motor vehicle accident on July 23, 2023, in Huntington, Indiana.
The memory of Dominick Michael Gill will be cherished by father, Daniel Gill; mother and stepfather, Karie and Michael Bruder; brother, Stanley (Cynthia) Gill; sister, Rianne Stier; paternal grandparents, Dave and Connie Gill, Bremen and Kimberly and Russell France; maternal grandmother, Karen Baldridge; niece, Aurora Gill; and nephews, Weston and Rykor Renz.
Dominick’s wishes were for people not to gather to honor him but instead to do acts of kindness for others.
McKee Mortuary is entrusted with final arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.