Dennis Hay, 73, Huntington, died Feb. 8, 2022. Served: US Navy. Worked: bi-vocational pastoral ministry, truck driver, deputy sheriff.
Born: Feb. 29, 1948, Richmond, IN, to Kleber and Irene (Heiger) Hay. Married: Venus Thompson. Surviving: wife Venus, nieces Shirley (Ron Ringley) Bigga, Jackie (Don) Harvey, cousins Carol (Gary) Swigart, Pat (Ed) Burton, siblings-in–law Debora (Frank) Barth, Pamela (Dana) Pegg, Gary (Mary) Thompson,
Visitation: Saturday, Feb. 12, 12:00 to 1:30 pm, Deal-Rice Funeral Homes- Huntington preceding 2:00 pm graveside service, Lancaster Cemetery.
Please no flowers. Memorials: Cornerstone Alliance Church c/o Deal-Rice Funeral Home, 338 E. Washington, Huntington.
Condolences: dealricefuneralhomes.com
