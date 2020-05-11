Delbert L. King, age 102, of Huntington, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 6:57 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Heritage Pointe of Huntington.
Visitation will be from 4 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Bippus Calvary Cemetery in Huntington County with Pastor Jim Graham and Pastor Bill Rapp officiating.
Preferred memorials are to Huntington County 4-H Fair Association or the donor’s choice, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Delbert was born on December 9, 1917 in Mt. Etna, the son of Wilburn and Orphia (Hildebrand) King. He was a 1937 graduate of Andrews High School and married Beulah Jeanette Grossman on April 27, 1941 in Wabash County; she preceded him in death on January 28, 2009. He was a lifetime Warren Township farmer and served many years as a chaplain for the Huntington County Jail. Delbert was a member of New Hope Ministries in Roanoke.
Surviving in Huntington are a daughter, Lanna (Michael) Kloer, a grandson, Eric (Andrea) Kloer, and a great grandson, Lawson Kloer. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, sons Larry and Dennis King, sisters Louise Botteron, Elizabeth Theobald, and Mable Smith, and grandchildren Andrew and John Kloer.
Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Delbert L. King.
