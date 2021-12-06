Dawn Michelle Harris, 60, of Jonesboro, passed away at 6:01 pm on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Marion on October 31, 1961, to Charles and Judith (Cranor) Johnson. On April 23, 1998, she married Jim Harris, and he survives.
Dawn graduated from Marion High School. She had worked as a cosmetologist for several years. Dawn ran a semi-independent living program for Carey Services and had helped several people live independently.
Dawn enjoyed reading and listening to music. She also liked going camping and canoeing with her family. Dawn loved spending time with all of her family, especially her more recent vacations with her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, and daughter, and she was dedicated to her grandchildren as a loving "Nammy." She was a good listener and was always ready to lend a helping hand to those closest to her. Dawn will be missed dearly.
In addition to her loving husband of 23 years, Jim, Dawn is survived by her mother, Judith Johnson; daughter, Madison (Tyler) Schache of Marion; sons, Randi (Jenny) Harris of Carmel and Wesley (Brittany) Harris of Nashville, IN; six grandchildren, Alexander, Alexis, Kaleb, Jordan, Aidden, and Isla; sister, Stacey (Rick) Adkins of Marion; brother, Kelly Johnson of Marion; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends; her good friends, Sherry, Andrea, and Jenny; and her dog, Juno.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles T. Johnson.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the memorial visitation, a service to celebrate Dawn's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Bill Sparks officiating.
The family strongly encourages everyone to visit the funeral home website at www.nswcares.com and share their favorite memories of Dawn.
