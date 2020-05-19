Dawana Lou (Ice) Gerstorff, 84, Marion, passed away in her daughter’s home in Georgetown, Indiana, at 8:48 am on Friday, May 15, 2020. She is now in the presence of Jesus!
Dawana was born in Fairmount, Indiana, on Thursday, July 4, 1935, to Clifford W. and Zetta Mae (Stanley) Ice. She was actively involved with the Grant County Rescue Mission for over 20 years. She was a wonderful cook and especially enjoyed cooking for her family.
Survivors include her eight sons, Barry Richardson of Troy, OH, Terry Richardson of Marion, Jerry Richardson of Marion, Garry Sutton of Summitville, Jeffery Sutton of Marion, Ricky Sutton of Marion, Gregory Sutton of Marion, and Cassidy Gerstorff; three daughters, Sherry Root of Greenfield, Kerry Odle of Georgetown, and Tara Leahy of Kokomo; two sisters, Dola Morris of Summitville and Diana Lyons of Wabash; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her parents preceded her in death.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Orestes Baptist Church, 23 Broadway St., Orestes, IN 46063.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Dawana’s life will begin at 1:00 pm. Pastor Mark Joyner will be officiating with burial taking place at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Summitville.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Grant County Rescue Mission, 423 S. Gallatin St., Marion, IN 46953 or Special Olympics IN-Grant Co., PO Box 1093, Marion, IN 46952-1093.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
