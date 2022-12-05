David Tracy Brooks, 79, of Peru, Ind., joined his heavenly father Dec. 3, 2022. His wife and three children were by his side as he took his final breath listening to Psalm 23.
David was born Feb. 18, 1943 in Peru. He's the son of Alvia and Lucy Brooks and one of 14 children. He spent most of his childhood in Peru.
While a high school student, David met his bride, Sharon Diane Angel. The two married March 25, 1961 in Mexico, Ind. Together, they raised three children, Tracy, Trina and Travis. The family moved from Mexico to Peru in 1987.
David worked as a concrete mason for 54 years. He owned TT & T Concrete with his brother, Terry, and business partner, Wally Townsend, and served customers throughout Miami and surrounding counties. Additional business ventures included the Carousel Roller Rink, where he shared co-ownership, and Southside Twist Ice Cream Shop, both in Peru.
David had a love for golf, taking walks and maintaining vintage cars. He was known for being a stickler about his vehicle and yard maintenance. He valued serving others through discipleship at local nursing homes. David and Sharon enjoyed wintering in Florida throughout the last two decades. They also found joy and comfort in their dogs over the years.
David’s life changed for the better when he committed to the Lord in 1985 and was baptized in the Mississinewa River. David was a member of Zion Chapel Church in Peru. He’s a cancer survivor, and while his final few years on Earth were plagued by dementia, his lifespan tells the story of a man who loved his family and those around him deeply.
David is survived by his wife, Sharon. His three children also remain; Tracy (Dawn) Brooks of Peru, Ind.; Trina (Marty) Marlatt of Attica, Ind.; and Travis (Michelle) Brooks of Speedway, Ind. Additionally, he is survived by six grandchildren; Zach Brooks; Zane Brooks (Sarah Weisenberger, fiancé); Tilly and Dusty Marlatt; Tabby and Nora Brooks. Four great grandchildren also remain: Allie and Lucas Brooks and Hudson and Holden Brooks. He is survived by six siblings.
David is preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.
A visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 9 at Zion Chapel Church, 915 S. Broadway, Peru, Ind., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Rod Correll officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery (also known as Old Baptist German Cemetery) in Mexico. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zion Chapel Church. https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/1383918 Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate is assisting the family. Visit us online at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to sign the guest book or share a condolence.
