Our beloved brother, David Russell Maines, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, passed away in his home on Nov. 24th, 2021 with his wife and immediate family at his side. David was born in Anderson, Indiana on May 6, 1940 to the late Gerald and Ellen (Ward) Maines.
David’s life began in rural Indiana near Anderson where his love for football was evident by age five. After his family moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1947, he entered into track and field sports which continued throughout secondary school. In 1954, David and his family returned to Indiana where the 6’1” sophomore found his greatest satisfaction playing “inside tackle” next to “outside tackle” Ted Hamilton for the Marion Giant football team under Coach Mike Bylene. He lettered all three of his high school years and participated in wrestling as well under Coach Dutch Raither. After graduating from MHS in 1959, even though David made the Ball State University football team, his passion for football was absorbed into a lifelong fascination with Sociology and Anthropology and with the encouragement of Dr. Whitney Gordon and Dr. David Scrutin he eventually obtained his M.A. and Ph.D in Sociology from the University of Missouri and continued as an NIMH Postdoctoral Fellow for the Departments of Sociology from Columbia University and the University of Minnesota. David’s career included research positions at Yale University and the School of Public Health, University of Illinois and Northwestern University and as faculty at several universities including Penn State and Wayne State University. David was incredibly active in his profession which also involved numerous positions as lecturer and editor while publishing prolifically in scholarly journals, books, and research reports.
He ended his career as Professor and Chair of Sociology and Anthropology at Oakland University and was Emeritus Professor of Sociology beginning in 2008. One of David’s greatest contributions in Sociology was as a founding member of the Society for the Study of Symbolic Interactionism. Of the nine books he wrote and edited, his book The Faultline of Consciousness: A View of Interactionism of Sociology serves as a capstone to his training and work as a sociologist and his approach to sociology as a symbolic interactionist. For his contributions to social theory, David received many honors and awards including the George Herbert Mead Award for Lifetime Contributions to Scholarship, Society for the Study of Symbolic Interaction, the Howard W. Beers Distinguished Lecturer from the University of Kentucky, and the Oakland University Foundation Research Excellence Award. In 2002, the Carl Couch Center for Social and Internet Research created the David R. Maines Narrative Research Award, an annual award named in his honor because he was one of the first to incorporate narrative and storytelling into sociological research. “Prior to this development,” Maines stated, “sociologists relied heavily on statistics.... but all the sciences are made up of stories, and people live their lives based on narratives.” This award is open to students and faculty, both single or co-authored, who address his pragmatist approaches or apply his narrative concepts to a social/ communication event.
David will be memorialized by Oakland University in the Spring of 2022. Dr. Sarina Chen will contribute as editor of David’s Festschrift, a traditional collaboration by former colleagues and students written in honor of outstanding scholars. This is to be published by the Society for the Study of Symbolic Interaction in the Summer, 2022.
In his youth, Dave was a big fun-loving boy who delighted in playing sports, strumming guitars with his brother Dan and teasing his kid sister Becky. Occasionally he allowed her to stand on his feet and squeal in delight as they waltzed to the ballads of the 50’s. He earned money to pay for his college by working with his father Gerald and brother Dan for the Maines Plaster Company. In adulthood, he was ardently devoted to his family, particularly his children and will be remembered by friends and colleagues not for his academic achievements but for his delight in discussion, great sense of humor, affectionate nature, kindness to animals, and generous spirit. In more recent years, when not writing, he enjoyed puttering around his home with his wife Linda, feeding the deer, playing pool, and following all the football teams he could, even the Lions.
David is survived by his devoted wife of 26 years Linda Benson, his son David E. Maines, his daughter Monda Maines-Denault (Jeff Denault) and their mother Mahin Maines-Mayer, grandson David John Maines, step-granddaughters Emily Denault and Abby Denault, brother Daniel W. Maines, sister Rebecca Maines Scheer, nephews Daniel Maines, Douglas Maines, and Morod Rowshan; several cousins and other close family members, and lifelong friends Ted Hamilton and Judy Jones Perez. He was preceded in death by his parents, his granddaughter Ellen Widen, and his much loved feline companion Olivia.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the Michigan Palliative & Hospice Care and particularly Dr. Elizabeth Haworth-Hoeppner for her selfless caregiving in his last week of life. In addition, a special word of thanks goes to colleague and friend Susan Haworth-Hoeppner for her assistance and moral support during this time and to close friend Fred Will for his kind efforts and consideration during Dave’s illness. Lastly, Dave’s Marion relatives would like to express their appreciation to Kelly O’Banion and Faith Kiefaber for their assistance during this difficult time.
Funeral arrangements were handled in Mount Clemens, Michigan by the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home.
Private internment will be held for family and friends in Marion at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, Marion, Indiana or the Marion Grant County Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.