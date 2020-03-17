Danny Lee Fisher, 58, of Peru passed away peacefully at 2:03 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 in his home.
Born on September 6, 1961 in Peru, he was the son of James and Frieda (Deffner) Fisher, Jr.
He was a 1979 Peru High School graduate. He obtained an associate’s degree of Applied Science in industrial technology in robotics and operation with high honors in 2010.
After graduating from high school, Danny worked at Scotts Food Center. From 1984 to 1999 he was employed at Autotech Parts Store where he was the store manager for 6 years. From 1999 to 2008 he was employed at Trelleborg Automotive where he was a press and robotic machine operator until its closure. In 2009 he was employed at Living Essentials 5 Hour Energy as a maintenance technician until 2019.
He was a lifetime member and past president of the Literary Aid Society and was also a member of The Eagles.
Danny had a genuine kind and calm aura about him. He had a heart of gold, always willing to give a helping hand to a friend in need. Anyone that had the honor and privilege of knowing him loved him.
He had a great love for music and was a well known musician and played in several bands over the past 30 years. He also had a passion for working on cars and enjoyed restoring his 55 chevy.
Survivors include his wife, Mary T. Fisher of Peru, mother, Frieda Fisher of Peru, step children, Tara Menefee (James) of Kentucky and Jayson Burns of Kentucky, sister, Marion Brindle (Murray) Florida, brother, James Fisher (Mandy) of North Grove, sister, LouAnn Morris (Charlie) of Peru, step granddaughter, Shyeann Menefee, nieces and nephews, Tammy Bliss, Jesse Brindle, Benjamin Brindle, Kyonna Fisher, Jimmy Fisher, Jerod Morris, Shannon Weaver (Myles), Brandon Morris and Justin Morris (Kristie) and great nieces and nephews, Amy, Emma, Heidi, Piper, Jabriel, Parker, Ethan, Preston, Cameron, Jaylen, Izzik, Corbin and Becca.
He was preceded in death by his father, James, Fisher,Jr.
Due to the Governor’s enactment of 50 people or less for gatherings, Danny’s visitation and service will unfortunately be private.
Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Peru.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Please sign Danny’s online guestbook or leave a condolence for the Fisher family at www.riverviewfhperu.com.
