After May’s 60-ish temperatures devoured April snow, I spotted our winter-dusty tandem bicycle, still asleep in the garage. My memory tingled. When we first bought the bicycle built for two, Hubby and I dared attempt a church bike ride/campout.
Our fearless leader, well into his 70s, could ride to China. But he planned this easy, 44-mile trip for us wimps.
We riders had rarely intersected, except on Sunday mornings. But we joined forces to raise tents and, with campfire songs, serenade the moon. We stood in line together, braving campground bathhouses with fickle-trickle-tickle showers. After lights out, we joined in a harmonious shake-the-tents snore that put the “Hallelujah Chorus” to shame. Hotel-loving skeptics insist camping does not promote close relationships. But when Granddaddy Longlegs got up close and personal, how could we do otherwise?
Saturday morning, we rode through scenic manicured fields, forests and farms. Together, we avoided the toothy, welcoming smiles of man’s best(?) friends. We braved the hardships of helmet hair. We defied mass paralysis of the posterior.
And we conversed more with fellow church members than during the past 12 months. We talked about our lives. About our kids. About how civilized family and friends would have us committed at the finish.
Some male riders claimed female riders talked as much as they rode. As usual, they did not grasp our logic: conversation burns carbs and calories. Our customized athletic regimen double-prepared us for the banquet at trail’s end!
Camp cooks, angels in jeans and T-shirts, concocted their usual gourmet feast. We inhaled steak and chicken with all the fixins’ — a spread that would make the most reluctant atheist convert and join us.
Between belches, we sang praise songs around the campfire. Righteous and rotund, we retired to our tents, drowsy with optimism only campfire cherry cobbler could inspire.
But Saturday night Noah rain dampened our Sunday spirit.
My husband reached for his clothes. “Soaked.” He dug through his duffel bag and groaned, “All my stuff is wet.”
I comforted him, “At least, this is the last day.”
We could handle wet. Especially since my clothes had remained dry.
Everyone crawled out of tents, drowned disciples who considered building an ark instead of cycling home.
Valiant souls took showers in vain. Our whole camp smelled like a giant wet gym shoe. Flies followed us as if we were long-lost relatives. I thought of Jesus and the original disciples, who probably camped out more than they liked. They probably needed extra sprays of Right Guard, too.
Though the deluge ceased, mischievous clouds continued to flip rain on us like boys at a water fountain. Some riders donned rain ponchos; those without wore garbage bags.
Fearless Leader assessed the waterlogged tents and our grouchy, grimy group eating packets of oatmeal. No way would we make it the 22 miles to church in time for service.
Our company of drippy saints surprised him. We broke camp, mounted bikes and took off across misty, green countryside that, with a little imagination, resembled Ireland.
No leprechauns greeted us. Instead, Amish families in nice, dry buggies waved with pitying smiles.
The clouds grew testy at the thought of our finishing and dumped another deluge near ride’s end. Despite their tactics, all riders, plus super support staff, entered the morning service on time in sweaty, soggy triumph. A rational group would have taken one look at us and locked the doors. But our church family welcomed us with open arms. Together we gave thanks for safety, stamina, fun and friendship we had shared the past weekend. Most of all, we gave thanks for padded pews.
Since that fun trip, Hubby and I and our tandem have traveled many miles. Over the winter, we and our bike have grown sleepy and creaky. Neither our bike nor we are as young as we used to be. Aches and pains (ouch!) will doubtless accompany any emergence from hibernation. Not even padded pews will help.
But Hubby and I head for the garage.
“Wake up.” We rouse the bike and ignore its squeaks of protest as we wheel it outside for a tune-up.
If our fearless leader, now touring heaven’s scenery, could thumb his nose at his challenges (and probably swallow a couple of Tylenol), we can, too.
