Dale M. Pence, 98, of Columbia City, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Heritage Point, Fort Wayne, where he had been a resident for three years.
Dale was born August 27, 1922, in Huntington County, Indiana, the son of the late Harry L. and Agnes Grace (Shideler) Pence. He graduated from Clear Creek High School and began at Huntington College, playing basketball both places.
On January 20, 1944, he was united in marriage to Marjorie A. Williams while he was home on leave from the Army. Soon after, he shipped to Europe, where he served in the 134th Infantry, 35th Division during WWII. He was twice wounded in France. Dale was awarded the Bronze Star for his valor on November 10, 1944, when he lost his right foot. Upon his eventual return, he and Marjorie first lived in Huntington and then moved to Columbia City. They were married for 74 years until her death, November 10, 2018.
Dale completed his senior year at Huntington College after returning from his Army service, and he began as a teacher at Huntington Township High School. He and Marjorie spent summers at Indiana University, Bloomington receiving a Master of Education and Superintendent Arts from Indiana University.
First a Principal at Monument City High School, he moved in 1954 to the Columbia City Public Schools where he was a Principal and later Assistant Superintendent when he retired in 1984.
Active with service and fraternal organizations, he was the past president of the Retired Teachers Association, the Whitley County Literacy Council, and the Columbia City Rotary Club. He served as Rotary District 654 Governor, the Board of Trustees of Heidelberg College, Board of Director for the Columbia City Chamber of Commerce, Junior Achievement, and Phi Delta Kappa.
Despite living 20 miles away, Dale and Marjorie were long-time members of St. Peter’s First United Church of Christ in Huntington, where her parents had been members. Dale taught an adult Sunday school class there for 50 years. They left that congregation when it voted to leave the denomination, and then they joined the Columbia City United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his two sons (and wives), Dr. Dennis (Rebecca) Pence, Kalamazoo, MI, and Dr. Neil (Ann) Pence, Columbus, IN; three grandchildren, Adam (Maddie) Pence, Ithaca, NY, Brian Pence, and Abigail Pence, both of Indianapolis; and one great-grandchild, Charles Pence, Ithaca, NY.
He also has many surviving nieces and nephews who have been very dear to him.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Mae McCombs, Marie Lahr, and Helen Mickley; and three brothers, D L Pence, R. George Pence, and Carl Pence.
A private service will be held for the immediate family, followed by burial in a family plot in the St. Peter’s First Church Cemetery, Huntington. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
In lieu of flowers or memorial donations, please take the time to share your memories of Dale.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
