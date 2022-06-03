When raising your children, maybe you, like I, never imagined staying in contact with family by screens.
For one thing, our kids often overdosed on family togetherness, beginning when Daughter #1 found Daughter #2 unwelcome competition for Mom’s lap. A few years later, when asked, “Are you going to have a new baby brother or sister?” our younger girl denied the whole concept. She recited – as if we had drilled her! – “Blythe (#1) has a baby sister, and her name is Cammie.”
Fortunately, when she saw her brother, she decided she liked his hair.
Later, the youngest accepted playing Barbies with sisters. Sometimes, though, he rebelled. After all, there were bad guys to be dragged to jail per his water-pistol heroics.
During campouts, the three found our tent too small. On vacations, they suffered hours of martyrdom, stuck in the back seat with siblings.
Their father and I did not always cherish every moment of family togetherness, either.
When they became teenagers, though, I realized our children soon would fly from the nest – and choose different migration patterns.
“Someday, you may live hundreds of miles apart. Go shopping together,” I begged my girls. “Or why don’t you all go see a movie?”
Triple eye-rolls.
Sure enough, college careers took them to different universities, as well as Spain, Honduras and Guatemala. Mom was right – which I occasionally bring up when they lament settling in different states.
Like many modern families, we grew busier and busier, with little time to connect.
Then COVID-19 shut down even the opportunities we had shared before. Enter Zoom into the conversation.
“We use Zoom for business meetings, school and even church groups,” our son said. “Why not do a family Zoom every two weeks?”
Odd, especially at first. But, hungry for the sight of each other’s faces, we learned to chat and laugh as we did over Thanksgiving feasts or around the Christmas tree.
Even after COVID numbers dropped, our family continued bimonthly Zoom get-togethers. Last week, we gabbed about skating. Memories of spins and spectacular falls bounced off each other like hockey pucks. Why and how we discussed that in May, I cannot recall, but who cared? Later, a season-appropriate catch-up of the youngest grandsons’ Little League prowess ensued, generating a family-wide admission that though the little guys play well, we were baseball disasters. They did learn, however, that I once warmed the bench for a team called the Taylorsville Hillbillies. They are bound to use that against me sometime.
Unlike car conversations of the past, nobody can elbow anyone else or complain, “He’s looking at me!” Technology makes it possible to remove his on-screen image with one click or swipe.
I may remove mine, as regardless of pre-Zoom primping, I always resemble a frumpy, old farmer who recently dug in the dirt. On the other hand, my husband, wearing a grubby, flannel shirt, appears fresh from watching a polo match. Sigh.
Our son often goes offscreen during business meetings. “Why not? I want to concentrate on other people, not me.”
An unselfish viewpoint – given the good lighting and appropriate setting he provides for such encounters. However, when Zooming with us from his back porch, his deep voice echoes from evening shadows like Bella Lugosi’s Dracula. At times, only his nose peeks out.
Not enough for Mom, for whom even the most loving Zoom session can never replace hugs.
Thankfully, we will gather this summer for a wedding and a family reunion, as well as at quick picnics and s’more celebrations at campgrounds and each other’s homes. I hope to embrace my 102-year-old Aunt Lurline in Louisiana and tell her how much she means to me.
Sometimes, though, screens may prove preferable to real life. During a recent Skype session, Hubby and I enjoyed special time with two adolescent grandsons. However, they told us about their recent Disney trip while nested in the cardboard play yard they built … for their pet rat, Spear. While we chatted, the large, wiggly-whiskered rodent skittered across their shoulders and bellies. The boys demonstrated the drops of various roller coaster rides, using Spear as show-and-tell.
Has anyone in the history of civilization ever been subjected to – er, entertained by – such a spectacle?
For once in her life, this grandma preferred to bond by screen.
