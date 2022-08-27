The adjective in this column’s title is completely unnecessary. It can be assumed that sixtyish adults who deliberately tent camp with grown children and a dozen grandchildren are certifiably insane. “Crazy” defines grandparenthood.
But my husband and I reached new levels of lunacy when we accompanied a large percentage of this group to see a cave.
It sounded like a good idea. A hike through the woods would bond generations, educate little descendants, and keep them off campground roads, where they risked being trampled by dinosaur-like RVs. They would experience the thrill of viewing a cave like those immortalized in Tom Sawyer, Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves, and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. We might explore the entrance and let its magic inspire new stories.
However, deluges alternated with miniscule sunshiny moments that teased us into hiking farther. The cave’s entrance was impressive – a yawning limestone mouth with a few jagged teeth and an untidy moss mustache. Definitely the setting legends are made of.
However, half the campground’s population also had braved this wilderness journey. Unlike Ali Baba, we stood in line, setting a civilized example for the children. To my husband’s dismay, our group not only checked out the entrance, but also plunged into the shadowy interior.
“We didn’t bring enough flashlights!” my astute Boy Scout protested. “How can we explore a cave?”
Nevertheless, the herd crept forward with only dim illumination from our son-in-law’s small flashlight and a few phones. The temperature dropped 15 degrees. Chilly water dripped down my back.
Oh, this made sense. We felt soppy and cold before; now we stumbled this dark, rocky path, turning into people-sicles.
I located our son-in-law’s silhouette, outlined by his mini-flashlight, and maintained an iron grip on his shirttail. At least, I hoped it was Foster’s. Who knew what inhabitants might dwell within these cold, drippy underground walls? Injun Joe, the murderous cave dweller who terrorized Tom Sawyer, peered from behind every rock. C.S. Lewis’ dragon breathed down my neck.
“I’ll bet this cave has bunches of bats!” my eight-year-old grandson, Jamie, enthused. “I think cave spiders just crawled up my leg.”
Shades of Shelob! With Lord-of-the-Rings passion, I brushed Jamie from head to toe. He fled my attempts at rescue. Why couldn’t Grandma appreciate natural science, as he did?
Grandma, now shaking off imaginary crawlies by the dozen, fervently wished Jamie had kept his scientific curiosity to himself.
The farther we walked, the lower the ceiling dropped. We adults crouched to protect our craniums. Unfortunately, the walls also closed in. What if my hips, still inflated by Christmas fat, betrayed me and wedged in a fissure forever? Would my skinny family leave me there to fossilize? Some primitive cultures did exactly that to expendable members. Would my descendants return to camp, mourn my demise, and console themselves with the four buckets of chocolate chip cookies I had baked? Would they not bring me even one (bucketful) to ease my passage into the next world?
Primeval fears solidified into the present when a voice in front called, “We have to crawl now.”
The sanity that had escaped me finally kicked in. “Oh, no, I won’t. I’m going back.”
Others in our expedition turned thumbs down, too. The grandchildren registered a vehement protest – all very well for them. They were not afflicted with Christmas hip disease. Our son-in-law, the adventurer, agreed with the kids. Taking them and the only flashlight, he pressed on.
I turned around and, gripping my husband’s belt, trailed him toward a faint, distant light. At least, I hoped I’d grabbed Hubby’s belt, for other spelunkers joined our returning group when we informed them of the crawl-on-stomach path ahead.
Eventually, we arrived back at the cave’s mouth with craniums mostly intact. We hiked to the cave’s exit, where we awaited Foster and the grandchildren, anxious minutes dragging as if we were in time-out. Fortunately, they appeared before we summoned the National Guard. Everyone returned to camp to celebrate survival with a highly unsafe hot dog roast – and cookies.
What will our next bout of grandparent psychosis involve? A rock-climbing family reunion? Hang gliding? Bungee jumping? (Gasp!) Disney World?
I don’t really want to think about it. …
A version of this column first ran in the Chronicle-Tribune in July 2014.
