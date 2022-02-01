Two Carroll county law enforcement officials are dead following a single-vehicle accident on Ind. 26 near the intersection of Washington Street in Clinton County Saturday around 1:30 a.m.
Carroll County Sheriff's Department deputy Noah Rainey and jail deputy Dane Northcutt were pronounced dead at the scene near Sedalia.
Police say Rainey was driving eastbound on Ind. 26 to assist with a police chase when his vehicle left the roadway “for an unknown reason” before striking a utility pole to the south of the highway.
The driver who failed to stop for the Rossville deputy marshal stopped at Ind. 26 just east of Clinton County Road 200 East after a few miles, police say.
Other units responding to the Rossville deputy town marshal responded to the scene of the crash and began rendering medical aid.
Police say Rainey was on duty at the time of the crash but his passenger, Northcutt, was doing a ride-along while off duty.
“Both of them proudly served their community through the sheriff’s department,” an Indiana State Police (ISP) spokesperson said following the accident. “The Indiana State Police extends our heartfelt condolences to both of their families, friends, and the Carroll County Sheriff's Department.”
Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said he requested ISP conduct the investigation.
"We lost two brothers this morning. I ask for our community to wrap their arms around the Carroll County Sheriff's Office,” Kelly said following the incident. “Please pray for our first responders and for the families of these two men… May deputy Rainey and officer Northcutt rest in eternal peace."
Law enforcement officers and first responders from across the region and state – 40 vehicles total – escorted the bodies to Delphi Sunday. Numerous departments within Clinton county joined the procession.
Kelly, on behalf of the sheriff’s department, delivered a floral arrangement to a vehicle at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department that is on display to honor Rainey and Northcutt’s service to the community.
“"These young men joined our profession to serve our communities. Their time on this Earth may have been short by our standards, but God called them home to serve as our angels to guide us and keep us safe till the end of our watch,” Kelly said in a statement. “Thank you Noah and Dane for making our communities stronger. Thank you for your sacrifice in service to your fellow brother.”
Frankfort Police Department Chief Scott Shoemaker asked the community to pray for first responders and officers from Clinton and Carroll counties who responded to the crash.
“On behalf of the men and women of the Frankfort Police Department, I want to extend our condolences to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office this morning. Our hearts are broken today and we are in mourning,” Shoemaker said. “Over the next few days we will be praying and thinking over the families who are suffering. We will be praying for Carroll County who has experienced an unfair share of trials and tragedies. I ask that you do as well.”
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department set up a memorial fund on behalf of both families affected by the crash.
Anyone wishing to donate can visit the 1st Financial Bank in Delphi, IN or visit https://indianafallen.org/fallen-heroes.
Indiana State Police Lafayette Post was assisted on scene by Indiana State Police Peru Post Crash Reconstruction Team, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Clinton County Sheriff's Department, Delphi Police Department, Clinton County Coroner, Rossville Fire Department, Clinton County EMS, and Duke Energy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.