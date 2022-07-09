Between all the hugging and kissing (aka “givin’ some sugar”) of family reunions and a wedding in the South, my husband and I spent a few days alone on the Alabama coast.
Alone, as in “no relatives.” But a multitude of other vacationers also enjoyed the white, sandy beaches and the clear, blue Gulf.
Some, like us, slathered on sunblock and wore hats and T-shirts, limiting exposure to the sun. Children in sleek, long-sleeved get-ups splashed in the shallows or took refuge under parents’ big umbrellas. A few “bathers,” bundled in head-to-toe cover-ups, huge hats and sunglasses, looked as if they were trying to hide from the FBI.
At the other end of the sunlight spectrum, many beach lovers, some bared to be barely legal, lay in bronzed rows to catch maximum rays.
These sun worshipers followed the 1960s wisdom of Malibu Barbie: you cannot get too much sun.
For years, that common knowledge reigned, especially among mothers. They shooed us outdoors. “Sunshine is good for you!”
With Native Americans in my family tree, I never thought of “working on a tan.” It just happened, to the envy of my fair-skinned cousins: “You’re so black!”
Quite puzzling, as I knew they did not care for the dark skins of other people.
As a teen, though, I followed the herd who considered Malibu Barbie wisdom gospel. After all, TV Coppertone commercials had warned that nobody wanted to be a paleface.
My friend, Diane, and I donned bathing suits and “lay out” in the backyard. My mother insisted we hide behind bushes, which interfered with the whole process. Nevertheless, smearing several coats of Johnson’s Baby Oil would ensure tanning success as we lounged in the sun for hours, listening to Carole King and James Taylor on her transistor radio.
At least, we did not use a metallic reflecting screen guaranteed to morph teens into the sun goddesses immortalized by the Beach Boys.
We roasted like a couple of chickens without a rotisserie. In reality, while I enjoyed being with my friend, I hated the heat. Why did we have to cook to be cool? Of course, I would have died, rather than admit the truth.
Later that evening, we wished we had succumbed to sunstroke. Or anything.
Diane suffered a painful, all-over sunburn. Despite my dark-skinned heritage, I also blistered. We itched and shed large portions of our scorched epidermises like a pair of sunburned snakes – especially miserable, as homes then had no air-conditioning. We tried to soothe burns with vinegar-infused baths. Bactine gave only temporary relief.
My father rolled his eyes. “Silly, silly girls.”
He thought we were silly? Dad, who worked construction, modeled the quintessential farmer tan. When my lily-white father indulged in his favorite pastime of water-skiing, he looked as if he were wearing a wrinkled, tea-colored mask and long gloves. So embarrassing, especially as Dad also sported a hat on his bald head.
Informing Dad of his coolness deficiencies would not help my situation, so I kept quiet. And resolved to limit laying out.
I did not substitute Sudden Tan, a self-bronzing concoction that turned my friend Angie’s perfect English complexion orange as a pumpkin. Though the color took forever to flake away, her merciless mother made her go to school. That cruel and unusual punishment impressed me deeply – enough so even now, I do not indulge in self-tanning concoctions.
Have I ever been tempted, like many since the 1980s, to use tanning beds? No, consistent cancer warnings by the AMA, FDA and a lot of other acronyms have made almost as much an impression as Angie’s mother. Plus, does this heat-hating claustrophobic want to be shut inside an apparatus that reminds me of a cross between a coffin and a waffle iron? No, thank you.
An important side point: tan or no tan, I – and many on that Alabama beach – look better with more clothes on. Palefaces, unite!
As for Malibu Barbies and Kens, though you sport photo-shoot appeal, please consider putting your health before your appearance.
Besides, isn’t beauty more than tan deep?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.